The genius way Duchess Meghan packs her bags for royal tour

The Duchess of Sussex was a seasoned traveller even before she joined the royal family, often sharing photographs from her holidays on her now-deleted Instagram page. And now, as a working royal, she's set to head off on her next overseas royal tour this year - the palace recently confirmed that Meghan, Harry and Archie will be travelling to South Africa on an official visit in September. No doubt Meghan now gets plenty of help packing for her important trips, but in fact, she has a trick of her own that is pretty nifty.

According to The Mirror, the Duchess has previously revealed that she ensures her clothes stay fresh by packing them with tumble dryer sheets between them. On her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, she wrote: "Your clothes will smell fresh when you arrive - and especially when you return home." We reckon it's a great idea - especially since the sweet-smelling sheets can cost as little as £2 for a large pack.

The royal family have plenty of not-so-well-kept travel secrets - including the personal hairdressers that they take on board (for Kate it's loyal stylist Amanda Cook Tucker, for Meghan it's often George Northwood), monogrammed luggage and of course their large entourages. On the more serious side, royal protocol usually dictates that heirs should never travel together.

Actually, Prince William was granted permission from the Queen to bend the rules when his son was just nine months old - Prince George accompanied his parents on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. He has travelled regularly with them on various tours, in fact.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry's son Archie Harrison will be just four months old when he jets off on his first tour with his mum and dad. It will be particularly special since the royal couple are known to have a deep love of Africa, and even travelled to Botswana on one of their first trips together in 2016. One thing's for sure - Meghan will have her packing down, even with a baby in tow!