Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares the most gorgeous holiday snap of her two sons

Jools Oliver is making the most of family time with her sons this summer. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared a beautiful picture of seven-year-old Buddy and two-year-old River holding hands whilst walking on the beach with a plastic bucket. The photo, which has been liked nearly seven thousand times, was simply captioned with a pink heart emoji. It appears as if the snap was taken from the family's staycation to Cornwall. Both Jamie and Jools have been going to Cornwall for the past few years with their kids, where they enjoy surfing on the beach each morning.

This year, River started to learn how to surf, while his older brother was awarded a surfing award along with Jools. The mum-of-five recently revealed that the pair had both been given the Golden Fin Award from their surfing instructor and that they had decided to share it by splitting it between their bedrooms every six months. "Our surfing experience and holiday has been extra special this year for many reasons," she wrote.

Then in Buddy's words, the doting mum added: "I am especially excited to have received ‘The Golden Fin Award’ and share it with little Buds think he deserves it more, his first year paddling outback and catching un broken waves… along with Petal so proud. We have agreed to share it six months in his bedroom, six months in ours as I have to admit I did surf a cracker of a wave." The message concluded: "Thank you George for making this award and thank you for everything you have taught our family and of course your friendship."

The two brothers were also joined by the youngest sister of the clan, ten-year-old Petal. Despite being a famous family, Jools is keen for her children to have as normal upbringing as possible. The mum-of-five previously admitted that it can be hard for her eldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

