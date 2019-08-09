Three days in Downtown Los Angeles: The best things to do in the celebrity hotspot city Welcome to Hollywood!

Endless restaurants, shopping districts and of course, the best filming locations, Los Angeles has it all! The city, birth home to Hollywood, has many secrets to discover, and it boasts some of the best culinary offerings in the States. Thankfully, it also has a great cultural side and incredible history - perfect for those Instagram snaps!

Day one

Morning: Breakfast at Downtown LA's finest Bottega Louie

This place is for those who love the sweeter and luxurious things in life! Bottega Louie is a 255-seat restaurant/café which offers an extensive selection of sweet and savoury products for every guest's enjoyment. The Italian-inspired eatery is noted for its impact on the renaissance of DTLA. This place has even attracted the crème de la crème of Hollywood, with Katie Holmes making a visit every now and then.

Afternoon: Take in the city's incredible views

Explore Downtown LA's most iconic locations by taking a short walk to the Bradbury Building followed by a ride on Angel’s Flight. The Bradbury Building, built in 1893, boasts Victorian open-cage elevators, marble stairs and ornate iron railings. This place has been used as a backdrop in many movies, from The Artist to Blade Runner. Meanwhile, Angel's Flight, dubbed the "shortest railway in the world," connects the Metro Red Line Pershing Square station to Grand Avenue. Angels Flight is an essential Los Angeles experience and was featured in La La Land.

Evening: Dinner at Rossoblu

If you are craving a taste of Italian, then this place is the one! Chef Steve Samson recently opened Rossoblu and has created dishes that are part of the modern Italian-inspired cuisine movement in LA. The menu includes delicious, handmade pasta and a wide selection of Italian wines. Dishes to try include the Whole Grilled Orata with Olive Pesto and warm Potato Salad, the Pappardelle with Duck Ragu, Pistachio, Porcini and Balsamic - yum!

Day Two

Morning: Take a horseback ride in Hollywood

Sunset Ranch Hollywood is a 2.5-acre equestrian centre which is situated almost directly beneath the Hollywood Sign at the top of Beachwood Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Sunset Ranch offers daily rides through Griffith Park and Mount Hollywood. And the trip will offer every tourist the most incredible views of the scenic location!

Afternoon: Revisit Hollywood with a tour at Warner Bros Studio

For the TV and film buff, this tour is not one to miss. This studio tour will bring you closer than ever to the entertainment you know and love. You get the chance to experience iconic backlots, DC Universe: The Exhibit, and original Batmobiles. Plus, you'll view one of our many soundstages where today's hottest TV shows and movies are made.

Evening: Get into the sporting spirit with a trip to Dodger Stadium

Make sure a game at the Dodger Stadium is on the list! This legendary baseball park, located in the Elysian Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, is the home field to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the city's National League franchise of Major League Baseball. Sit back with a margarita, and take in the incredible atmosphere where the locals fully immerse themselves in the game.

Day three

Morning: Experience a private graffiti and mural walking tour

A hipster's paradise, LA Art Tours has specialized in small group guided walking tours that go off the beaten path. Be sure to ask for Galo, where he will provide the best "outdoor gallery" experience. During his walk, you get to stop at mainstream museums, pop into the artist lofts and creative warehouses. This gives holiday-goers a chance to learn about the area's history with mural filled alleys and unique spaces where the Los Angeles art community lives, works and thrives.

Afternoon: Treat yourself to an alfresco lunch in true Hollywood style

You might get lucky and catch a glimpse of an A-list star! Adored by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Joel Edgerton and Suki Waterhouse, this ultra-luxe venue gives guests the chance to kick back in the sun, whether you want a dip or the pool or enjoy an alfresco dining experience. The luxurious outdoor rooftop, owned by the TAO group, is set above Hollywood with unparalleled views of the famed Hollywood sign and the LA skyline. The chic sundeck is the ideal destination to relax by

the pool on plush loungers.

Evening: Make it special with a fine dining experience

Auburn. This is LA's newest fine dining establishment on Melrose. Diners can order dishes of their choice from four, six, or nine-course menus within the light and airy, beautiful space.

Where to stay:

LEVEL Furnished Living is one of Downtown Los Angeles' newest holiday locations. Prising itself as an "urban oasis in the sky", this place did not disappoint and lived up to its reputation. The luxury apartments can either be rented long-term or for just one night, suited to every traveller's needs. The location boasts an impressive selection of sleek apartment units with kitchenettes and balconies, an outdoor rooftop pool, complete with a hot tub, sauna and steam room. But for those wanting to keep up with the typical healthy LA lifestyle, then a trip to the spacious 24-hour gym will allow you to meet your fitness needs.

How to get there:

Take advantage of Virgin Atlantic's new thrice-weekly route between Manchester and Los Angeles (LAX). Virgin Atlantic offer three classes, is the only airline with a business class product on the route, and has some excellent return from fares - Economy (£351), Premium Economy (£951) and Upper Class (£3,054). The route is served by an Airbus A330-200.