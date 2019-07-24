Hotel Review: LEVEL Furnished Living - Downtown La's chic new holiday apartments Welcome to Downtown LA!

For the urbanista traveller, this place is not to be missed! LEVEL Furnished Living is one of Downtown Los Angeles' newest holiday locations. Prising itself as an "urban oasis in the sky", this place did not disappoint and lived up to its reputation. The luxury apartments can either be rented long-term or for just one night, suited to every traveller's needs. The location boasts an impressive selection of sleek apartment units with kitchenettes and balconies, an outdoor rooftop pool, complete with a hot tub, sauna and steam room. But for those wanting to keep up with the typical healthy LA lifestyle, then a trip to the spacious 24-hour gym will allow you to meet your fitness needs.

The living space has gorgeous views of Downtown LA

The accommodation, which has a 'feel at home, away from home' kind of vibe, is well-equipped with a dining area and seating area with a flat-screen TV. There is also a spacious kitchen, fitted with a dishwasher, oven and microwave. Polished with marble worktops, hardwood, stone-tile flooring and Scandi-style furniture, there’s definitely a lovely minimalist feel. A toaster and fridge are also provided, as well as a kettle. Each unit has a private bathroom with free toiletries and a hairdryer. What’s not to love?

The kitchen is fully equipped with all the essentials

The rooftop terrace itself showcases an assortment of incredible amenities, including a swimming pool with poolside cabanas and chaise lounges, hot tub, rooftop basketball court, fire pit, spacious lounge areas, a fully-equipped BBQ area, complete with outdoor dining tables and an outdoor shower, bar and kitchen. You are honestly spoilt for choice. One of the dining areas even includes a large screen TV, which is perfect for any big game.

Every guest can enjoy the breathtaking high-rise building views from their own very large private balcony. The outdoor space is an unbelievable addition to an already extraordinary home with iconic views of the city in every direction. From here, you can kick back and relax whilst taking in the gorgeous Downtown skyline. Stroll down local streets for renowned bars, restaurants and trendy boutiques. You can see why it’s the city’s ultimate place to live, work and play.

Even at night the balcony offers a lovely view

The hotel itself stands near the iconic Eastern Columbia Building – a gorgeous art deco style apartment block, where Johnny Depp once owned a flat. For the Instagrammers, you can get the perfect backdrop of the building from the swimming pool area. Another place to note, which is just a couple minutes walk away, is the Orpheum Theatre – the location where the music video of Michael Jackson's Thriller was filmed!

Downtown LA is certainly a dynamic, ever-evolving destination – where diversity thrives, and everyone is welcome. From LEVEL Furnished Living you get the chance to discover the true LA by exploring some of the area’s most famous landmarks. For more information, visit stayinglevel.com, discoverlosangeles.com, follow at facebook.com/DiscoverLosAngeles, or @discoverLA on Instagram.

