Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly reunite on holiday with Phillip Schofield This looks like such a fun holiday!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been enjoying a relaxing holiday in Portugal together throughout August, and one person who didn’t want to miss out on the fun is Declan Donnelly! The TV presenter reunited with his 2018 I’m a Celebrity co-host on Wednesday, as Holly, Phil, Dec and their partners all enjoyed dinner together.

Phil pulled out all the stops to cook a delicious dinner for Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin, as well as Dec and his wife Ali Astall, showing how he was preparing his "legendary" Memphis ribs for them all. And it appears the dinner was a success, as he later shared a photo of the group "full of ribs" outside their holiday villa.

Declan Donnelly is on holiday with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Holly and Phil often spend their summer holidays together in Portugal with their families, and this year has been no exception. The pair have been sharing updates from their break on Instagram, including showing how they had watched an outdoor screening of The Lion King together on Tuesday.

It’s no surprise that Dec has joined them on the trip; as well as being good friends with both Holly and Phil, the Britain’s Got Talent host is also a big fan of the Algarve, and regularly holidays there with Ant McPartlin.

The group are spending the summer in Portugal

Ant, Dec and Phil have all recently been embroiled in a legal battle after a holiday resort where they had bought villas went bust, costing Ant and Dec almost £2.5million apiece, and losing £1.4million for Phillip. The trio had all bought homes on the 72-villa development, The Keys, based on the golf resort of Quinta do Lago. However, the development was officially declared insolvent in May 2017. All three presenters are said to have been warned that their chances of recouping the money are slim, because state-owned Portugese bank Caixa Geral de Depositas is owed £250million and is said to be first in line to reclaim its debt after the Portugese taxman.

