Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield take their families on special night during joint holiday It looks like they are having the best time!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been spending their summer together along with their families in the Algarve, Portugal, and it looks like they are having the best time! On Tuesday evening, the This Morning stars enjoyed a very special screening of The Lion King, which was played outside in what looked like the grounds of a hotel resort. Phillip shared a number of photos from their night, including one of him and Holly sitting next to each other, dressed in coordinating navy summer outfits. Phil was dressed in a polo shirt and shorts, while Holly looked as stylish as ever wearing a linen blazer over a black patterned dress.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoyed a night out with their families

Both Holly and Phil have been in Portugal for the past few weeks. Holly is away with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, ten, eight-year-old Belle, and Chester, four. Phil is with wife Stephanie Lowe, although it is thought that their two grown up daughters Molly and Ruby are away with friends. Earlier in the month, the families were also joined by Rochelle and Marvin Humes, but they have since returned to London for work commitments. While they are having a great time, the holiday didn't get off to a great start for Holly's husband Dan, who ended up losing his sunglasses in the sea. The moment was captured on Phil's Instagram Stories, and Dan was heard exclaiming, "They're expensive! No!" as he watched his shades float away.

The This Morning stars had gone to watch The Lion King outside

Holly previously opened up to Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw on his breakfast show, about going away with her work friend. "I do think that when we would bump into people, we went to Portugal, and when people would see us in a bar they'd all be looking at us as if it go, 'Oh my God, are you like actually together in real life?' I'd be like, 'No! It's just a coincidence that we're away.'" She added: "He has been holidaying in Portugal for years, and I've been going the last few years so we tend to accidentally bump into each other… not that accidentally."

It's not just Holly who gets on famously with her This Morning co-host, but her children too! Talking to You magazine, Holly said of Phil and his wife, Stephanie Lowe: "My kids adore Phil and Steph." On her own relationship with the dad-of-two, she continued: "Phil's more my office sibling than office husband. We're morphing into one person: we say the same thing at the same time and it's like 'Eurgh, get out of my head!'" Holly added that the pair both share the same family values as well as enjoying a laugh.

