Good Morning Britain newsreader Charlotte Hawkins and husband Mark Herbert celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway at one of the UK's leading hotels. The couple went to Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford for the milestone celebration, with Charlotte later taking to Instagram to share photos from their mini break.

Revealing they had been joined by their three-year-old daughter Ella Rose for the trip, Charlotte shared photos of herself and Mark drinking wine at a special anniversary meal, as well as exploring the hotel's picturesque grounds with their daughter.

"Happy 10th wedding anniversary to my fabulous husband! Love you lots - thank you for always being there for me," Charlotte wrote. "We are celebrating with a magical stay at @belmondmanoir - big thanks to the team for making it so special. Ella Rose has decided she wants to move in..."

Charlotte and Mark met in 2003 and dated for five years before they tied the knot in September 2008, and welcomed their daughter Ella Rose in 2015. The couple couldn't have chosen a better hotel for their romantic break; Le Belmond Manoir recently topped a list of hoteliers' favourite hotels in the UK.

Belmond Le Manoir retained the top spot in The Caterer's 2018 Hotelier's Hotels Top 100 list, followed by Chewton Glen - the Hampshire hotel that Tess Daly recently holidayed at - and The Goring, the hotel that the Duchess of Cambridge stayed at on the night before the royal wedding in 2011.

French chef Raymond Blanc bought the house in 1984 and a year later, his hotel was awarded two Michelin stars. As well as having an award-winning restaurant, the manor house is also situated in beautiful grounds with Provencal lavender rows, a Japanese garden, a kitchen garden and wild mushroom patch. All the rooms are designed with a different theme inspired by Raymond Blanc's travels around the world – such as the Jade room, designed like an Asian boudoir and Blanc de Blanc, an entirely white room.