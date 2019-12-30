Strictly's Neil Jones finally updates fans on first Christmas without ex-wife Katya Jones

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has finally updated fans about his travels in Colombia over the festive period, after several days of social media silence. The dancing pro, who spent his first Christmas following his break-up from his ex-wife, Katya Jones, travelling, shared several snaps and videos of himself enjoying his time in Medellin. He captioned the Instagram album, which included photos of Neil dressed in a cap and T-shirt while taking photos, writing: "I spent the day at Comuna 13 here in Medellin, Colombia which if you don’t know already was one of the most dangerous places in the World. It’s living proof if a community comes together what they can really do and not because of money but pure love and caring where they live."

Neil shared snaps from his trip

The 37-year-old continued: "I was lucky to be shown around by @el_domico and you can really see how this young Guy is passionate about his community and helping each other. If you do choose to travel to Colombia and especially Medellin then check out @culturetour13 every one who works here actually are from and live in Comuna 13."

Neil revealed that he would be spending Christmas away from home with a snap from his airplane seat ahead of Christmas Day, adding GIFs that read: 'recharging', 'travel' and 'let's go!'. Despite their split in August, Katya and Neil have proved time and time again that they're still very close. When the 17th season of Strictly kicked off in September, Katya, 30, shared a hilarious photo of the Strictly professionals posing for photos, and sprawled across the front row was Neil, 37. Katya added an arrow pointing at Neil and added the caption: "Typical."

