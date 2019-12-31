Instead of pulling out her finest party dress and preparing to dance her way into 2020, Lisa Faulkner has revealed the tranquil way she will be ringing in the New Year. And for all those who prefer quiet retreats to big parties, it looks idyllic. While many celebrities have jetted off to warmer destinations such as St Barts and the Maldives, the celebrity chef has proven that a New Year's holiday can be just as incredible much closer to home.

In a picture she posted to Instagram, Lisa shared a glimpse inside the cosy winter cabin she is staying in alongside the caption: "New Year Cabin Hideaway." With wood panelled walls, wooden cabinets and stripped wooden floors, the rustic chic interior certainly lives up to expectations. And we are loving the thick ropes that wind around the beams to create an unusual lighting feature over the kitchen table. What's more, since Lisa and her husband John Torode are no stranger to the kitchen, we expect them to have great fun rustling up a delicious feast using the chunky cream Aga.

Although the 47-year-old has not revealed the exact location of their hideaway, we like to think it's a romantic destination in the country. Both her celebrity friends and fans were certainly enamoured with the cute cabin, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts. Kate Thornton was amongst the first to comment, writing: "Wow! Never wanted to hideaway more - enjoy", while Angela Griffin said: "Gorgeous!! Love it", and a third fan added: "When you’ve enjoyed the New Year can you post where this is - looks gorgeous."

The cabin is a far cry from the Scandi-inspired home she is used to. Lisa has previously provided glimpses inside her stunning home on social media, revealing its chic, understated aesthetic. Back in November, she got stuck into the wintery spirit by snuggling up in a thick, woolly jumper with a hot chocolate. The presenter sat at a gorgeous wooden kitchen table while a white cabinet full of pale coloured plates can be seen in the background. Beneath the photo, Lisa wrote: "Love wintertime and snuggling in with my delicious @cadburyuk hot chocolate. Mmm." We imagine this would be the perfect drink to begin their first New Year holiday together as a married couple.

