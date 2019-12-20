Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher has shared a couple of cute snaps with his wife Liz and their two children from their luxury holiday in Dubai. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the former Emmerdale star - who won this year's Strictly alongside Oti Mabuse - delighted his fans by posting the most adorable selfie of him holding his three-year-old daughter Marnie, while his wife smiled widely as their baby son Milo put his fingers in her mouth. "Not a moments rest but who cares," the doting dad wrote in the caption.

Kelvin Fletcher shared this picture with his family in Dubai

The lovely post comes shortly after Kelvin revealed to HELLO! that he would be whisking his family off on an amazing vacation over the festive period. After the past few months, the actor had been training hard for this year's Strictly after he stepped in last-minute to replace Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing. Moments after his win, he said: "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days. I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

Asked how he would celebrate, the actor added: "I'm going to go and cuddle my wife, cuddle my mum and dad and my brothers are here. I think I need five minutes just to take stock really. It still feels just so surreal, and when you don't expect something and it happens it's just really quite hard to take. I wish I had more words in my vocabulary to explain how I feel."

Last month, both Kelvin and Liz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, the dad-of-two was forced to miss their milestone due to his gruelling Strictly rehearsals. Appearing on This Morning on the same day, Kelvin shared: "I think that's been the hardest thing to accept really, is just being away from home. Today is my wedding anniversary and I'm not at home. And it's gutting really. I've got a young family."

