Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia are currently enjoying a romantic break in Paris, the young star has revealed. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of snaps from their festive getaway, and the two seem to be having the best time.

Firstly, the son of Victoria and David Beckham treated fans to a photo of himself eating a delicious looking croissant in front of the Arc de Triomphe. Next, Romeo shared a sweet photo of himself and his 17-year-old girlfriend cuddled up in front of The Louvre. In the third photo, the loved-up couple could be seen enjoying a tour of the Eiffel Tower, although Mia looked a little uncertain – perhaps she doesn't like heights! The fourth and final photo showed the pair enjoying lunch.

Romeo and Mia seemed to be having the best time in Paris

Fans were thrilled to be treated to such intimate pictures of their time away. Many replied saying: "How cute," and "Enjoy yourselves!"

Romeo shared four photos of his time away

Romeo and Mia were first reported to be dating in September, when the two were spotted together at the after party of Victoria Beckham's SS20 fashion show. Victoria held a dinner at Harry's in Mayfair after her impressive show, and the teens were photographed heading into the venue together. Although they were not photographed together at the actual show – Romeo was seen sitting front row with his siblings and dad David – Mia was further back in the audience and shared videos of the runway on Instagram.

Since then, it seems that the pair have gone from strength to strength. In November, the teenager celebrated his girlfriend's birthday by sharing a gorgeous photo of the duo, adding the caption: "Happy b day Mooch. Hope you have a lovely day xxxx p.s. loving the glasses." Mia responded to the picture by writing: "Ahah kill em, thank Romo."

