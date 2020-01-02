How idyllic does Amanda Holden's family holiday in the Maldives look? All the more so since many of us are waving goodbye the holiday season and returning to the office. The Heart Radio star revealed she is not back to work until 6 January, and she is making full use of her time off!

She stunned her 1.3 million Instagram fans by sharing several gorgeous snaps of her sun-soaked break, from showing off her incredible bikini body to posing on the beach with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie, 7, and Alexa, 13. In one daring photo of her on the beach, she revealed the family are staying in luxury five-star hotel Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa which is located on Fasmendhoo Island.

MORE: Amanda Holden's red Marks & Spencer high heels are down to £15 in the sale

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother-of-two provided a little snapshot inside their accommodation as she sat in a leopard print bikini with her legs dangling in the pool. As well as the decadent floating breakfast, the petals in the pool and the beach views looked like the best way to start the day - not that we're jealous at all!

WATCH: Amanda's best outfits

Amanda appears to be staying in one of the Family Beach Villas which boast a large private garden and swimming pool backing onto the beach, as well as an outdoor 'under the stars' showers, a walk-in closet and bamboo and natural stone interiors.

The ITV favourite also made fans jealous with her fabulous bikini body, showing no signs of the post-Christmas bloating we're rocking. One bikini that particularly caught our eye was the baby pink two-piece by swimwear designer Melissa Odabash, which is currently available online in all sizes for a £204. Accessorising with a handmade raffia hat, the 48-year-old looked photo-ready and fans and fellow celebrities were loving her look. Vicky Pattison wrote: "FIT!" and Heart Radio colleague Sian Welby added: "PRAISE BE!"

PHOTOS: Inside Amanda Holden’s two homes she shares with her beautiful family

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.