Amanda Holden's wardrobe is top-notch. We have got used to the Britain's Got Talent star posting her daily outfits she sports on Heart Radio each day, and now she is on holiday, we're missing the updates! But don't worry, because we've just discovered that a pair of her party heels she stepped out in back in October are now in the sale. At the time, the mother-of-two wore a red top by The Fold, a red, faux leather skirt by Sosandar and a pair of red velvet heels from Marks & Spencer. Well, she only had one heel on - as her injured foot was covered in a cast. The shoes were made in a slingback style and were covered in sumptuous velvet. Costing just £25, they proved very popular, and now they are yours for just £15 in the M&S January sale. Get in there quick though; there are only a few sizes left!

Amanda wore these M&S red shoes in October

Fashion and looking good is a big part of the 48-year-old's life.

Red velvet sling back heels, now £15, Marks & Spencer

Speaking in an interview for Fenn Wright Manson - the brand she has a range with - Amanda explained: "My grandmother said to me 'never let your husband see you without lipstick'. What she means is that I've got certain standards."

"I treat clothes and makeup like an armour when I go out into the world, because I think 'I'm dressed, I feel good, I look better than I normally do when I'm in a tracksuit', which is how I look on a Saturday. I see it as a strength. I’m a strong person inside but I think outside as well, you can make yourself look so much better if you’ve got a bit of lipstick and sparkle on. Then I take it all off and I'm still the same person underneath."

