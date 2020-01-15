Christmas may officially be over (sob), but Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams are still enjoying a winter wonderland, as the 40-year-old showed on Wednesday. The Loose Women panellist and actress shared a photo from the couple's post-New Year holiday that showed Ayda and Robbie standing next to each other on skis, surrounded by snow-capped scenery. The singer wore black trousers and a black coat covered in red and white stars, while Ayda rocked an all-blue ensemble, including her matching mirrored sunglasses.

Robbie and Ayda formerly worked together as judges on The X-Factor

Ayda captioned the photo: "Mountain Team". She then shared another photo which showed Robbie a short distance away leaping into the air with his skis crossed, which she captioned: "Official Dare Devil," tagging her husband. The couple, who married in 2010, are enjoying some time off following a very busy year, which saw Robbie spend time in Las Vegas as part of his successful residency at the Wynn hotel and release his first Christmas album.

The couple is kicking off 2020 with a ski break

The pair also celebrated Ayda's mum Gwen's 70th birthday and Ayda was honoured to be asked to an event at Buckingham Palace in honour of the 50th Anniversary of Parkinson's UK, a charity very close to her heart as Gwen was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago. Ayda and Robbie threw a party of their own to celebrate the first birthday of their youngest child, daughter Coco.

Coco is the sibling of seven-year-old Teddy and five-year-old Charton, but she might not be the pair's last child. Appearing on Loose Women in October, the mum-of-three admitted that she and Robbie are considering expanding their family. Ayda said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." Sounds like she and Robbie should enjoy their time off while they can!

