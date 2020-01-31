14 fun things to do in London this weekend now that Dry January is over Dry January is officially over!

In need of a little pick me up? Wave goodbye to January this weekend with our guide to the fun-filled capital. Whether you're looking to keep things low-key or go “out out” to mark the end of Dry January, there’s plenty afoot in London.

Watch the Six Nations 2020 from the clouds

With the Six Nations Rugby Championship about to take off, Londoners everywhere are gearing up for a weekend full of mobbed bars and non-existant pub seating. Take a leaf out of our book and avoid the crowds by heading to Pergola Paddington, where the rooftop bar will be screening the Six Nations, with pints and posh kebabs to match. Completely covered, come half-time take in panoramic views of the city without feeling the cold - just make sure to book in advance.

WHEN: 1 February - 14 March

WHERE: Pergola, 5 Kingdom Street, Paddington Central, W2 6PY

For more information visit pergolalondon.com

Add some spice to your Sunday brunch!

Hidden inside the beautiful Wallace Collection gallery on Manchester Square, be sure to head to The Wallace restaurant to celebrate their latest exhibition 'Forgotten Masters: Indian Painting for the East India Company'. In honour of this, The Wallace restaurant has introduced an Indian-inspired brunch menu, available every Saturday and Sunday. Inspired by the cultural fusion between Britain and India displayed in the exhibition, the new menu showcases vibrant dishes from the sub-continent with a unique twist, including paratha scrambled eggs with chilli, ginger and toasted sesame seeds; and vegetable pakora served with mint and yoghurt salsa to name a few. Delish!

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: Hertford House, Manchester Square, London W1U 3BN

For more information visit www.wallacecollection.org

Find Japanese street food in Hackney

Head to London Fields to try out Mio Yatai, a lovely dining area with a great menu full of tasty Japanese street food. Open since 17 December, the founder Ihsan Tuncay has created a fab menu full of ramen, tasty starters of sushi and chicken wings and soft shell crab tempura. Of course, for a new dessert experience, try out the Mochi or a Yuzu lemon pie, mmm!

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 129A Pritchard's road, London E2 9AP

For more information visit mioyatai.co.uk

Get a beauty makeover with Ted Baker

Makeup fans listen up! Ted Baker has launched an incredible makeup line called With Ted and it's not to be missed. You can pick up the brand's eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, mascaras and blushers online but also, if you're in the capital this weekend, why not pop to Ted's Townhouse? Situated in West London, you can shop the collection in store and even receive an express makeover using the products, by one of the professionals on hand. Book your tickets here!

WHEN: From 1st February

WHERE: Ted's Townhouse, 12 Burleigh Street, London, WC2E 7PX

For more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Enjoy drinks with the best view in London

Franklin & Sons has taken over the panoramic top floor Iris Bar at the Gherkin, hosting a Flavour Discovery pop-up which showcases the delights of no and low-alcohol serves. You'll get the chance to enjoy an interactive experience with a small blind smell test, a garnish foraging garden in the bar before assembling and enjoying their perfect, personalised serve. What's not to love? Treat your loved one this weekend.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: 30 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8EP

For more information visit searcysatthegherkin.co.uk

Go thrifting for vintage finds

Step inside South London’s largest indoor vintage market, where 40 handpicked traders will be selling salvaged, one of a kind items rarely, if ever found on the highstreet. With a selection of 20th Century furniture, records, twee glass & ceramics, reclaimed French homeware, antique luggage, curiosities & collectables, there’s something for everyone at this indoor store of vintage treasures.

WHEN: Sunday 2 February, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Unit 8, 133 Copeland Road, Peckham Copeland Park, SE15 3SN

For more information visit hackneyfleamarket.com

Be the first to see ‘The Lighthouse starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe

Roger Eggers’ psychological horror, The Lighthouse, arrives in UK cinemas on Friday. Set in a remote, storm-wrecked lighthouse in the 1890s, the film follows an eerie lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe) and his unhinged apprentice (Robert Pattinson) as the two descend into eventual madness. Shot in black and white, film buffs will no doubt revel in the extraordinary cinematography of this critically-acclaimed hit, meanwhile horror fans can marvel at the slow-burn tension of Willem and Robert's performances.

WHEN: Friday 31 January 2020

WHERE: Selected cinemas across London

For more information visit odeon.co.uk

Try the ultimate hair hangover treatment

Head to Salon Sloane for a Hair Filler treatment which returns hair to its crowning glory in just 30 minutes. Priced at £60, Hair Filler is a bespoke, regenerative treatment, designed to hydrate, gloss and plump the hair - ideal for those with colour damaged, heat-damaged or over-processed hair. The treatment includes the purest form of 100% Hydrolyzed Keratin, comprising of hair enhancing proteins and minerals which penetrate the hair shaft, ‘filling’ in the gaps left by breakage on weaker strands and over-processed locks. It works to repair the cuticles and refills the keratin which has been reduced over time.

WHEN: Saturday between 9am-6pm (the salon is open every day except Sunday)

WHERE: Salon Sloane, 186 Pavilion Road, London, SW3 2BF.

For more information visit salonsloane.com

Have fun with some FREE rum tasting

Say goodbye to Dry January with a free rum tasting at Charles Merser & Co. Just a stone’s throw from the River Thames at Temple, keep an eye out for The Sign of the Post & Hound where you’ll find a four-story merchant rum blending house. Complete with underground cask store, blending room, bar, retail and tasting rooms, step into Charles Merser & Co. for a lesson in rum- blending and cask maturation before indulging in a free sample of Double Barrel Rum. No need to RSVP, just turn up!

WHEN: Saturday 1 February 2020, 2pm-6pm

WHERE: 44 Essex Street, WC2R 3JF

For more information visit charlesmerser.com

Go watch soul singer Beverley Knight

Revered as one of Britain’s greatest soul singers, Beverley Knight is taking to the stage the Roundhouse in Camden for a live performance of her greatest hits. Celebrating an impressive 25 years in the music business, expect highlights from the artist’s career as hit songs Shoulda Woulda Coulda and Come as You Are are performed alongside classic covers and brand new material. A rare opportunity to witness Beverley Knight’s staggering vocals in an intimate concert-style set up, don’t miss out on this one-off special. Tickets are available from £35.

WHEN: Saturday 1 February 2020 - 7pm

WHERE: Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8EH

For more information visit www.roundhouse.org.uk

Shape up your brows at the BeneFIT Anti Gym

So January is often all about the gym - but we think you'll enjoy this one a lot more than your local. The BeneFIT Anti Gym looks like a workout space, but it's actually for your brows, not your biceps. Brow technicians will be on hand to offer you brow tips and tricks and there's a lucky dip locker room where you could win yourself a huge bag of beauty goodies. Plus, it's seriously Instagram worthy.

WHEN: From 31st January

WHERE: Protein Studios – 31 New Inn Yard, Hackney, London EC2A 3EY

For more information visit www.benefitcosmetics.com

Get the perfect insta pic in front of the Space Frames at Granary Square

Fed up of dark winter days? Look on the bright side of life and take a trip to this light-filled installation at Granary Square. Crafted in response to the timeless beauty of the rigorous and functional architecture that surrounds, Studio Mieke Meijer’s Space Frames make for the perfect insta-aesthetic.

WHEN: 13 January 2020 - 31 March 2020

WHERE: 1 Granary Square, Kings Cross, London N1C 4AA

For more information visit miekemeijer.com

Get a FREE vegan pastry

Rush to Pret a Manger to try the newest vegan edition - the Very Berry Croissant - without spending a penny. A one-off special, between 3 and 4pm on Friday, head into any one of Pret’s participating UK stores and quote the password 'Wham Bam Thank You Jam' to receive a sweet treat - free of charge.

WHEN: Friday 31 January 2020, 3pm-4pm

WHERE: All participating UK Pret A Manger branches

For more information visit pret.co.uk

Enjoy an Indian meal with a difference at Vauxhall's Chokhi Dhani

Slap bang in the middle of Vauxhall and Battersea's incredible regeneration zone is the Rajasthani restaurant Chokhi Dhani - a stunning location on the banks of the Thames and a very surprising venue. Despite being housed in one of the fancy new buildings cropping up by the second in this smart new area of town, once inside it's all history and tradition. Everything from the chairs and tables to the wall art has been brought over from Asia to create this high-end Indian restaurant's first British location. And it's a feast for all the senses. An incredible vegan menu means those avoiding butter, ghee and meat can eat just as well as their friends, ordering fiery lamb curries. And not only does this food taste both delicious and healthy, it also looks quite stunning too.

And it's not just your belly that will feel good after a visit to Chokhi Dhani - this is a restaurant on a mission to do good too. Not only are they serving exquisite Rajasthani cuisine (the prawn curry was a particular highlight, as was the sharing desert plate we simply couldn't resist), they're also selling handmade arts, crafts and jewellery created by traditional artisans from its village in India. Our names were intricately etched onto tiny grains of rice while we ate - a wonderful keepsake for a special night out, preserving Rajasthani culture at the same time too. A stone's throw from Vauxhall stations, but there's also free parking underground.

For more informaton visit chokhidhani.co.uk/

Spoil yourself with Lola's Cupcakes

Looking forward to Valentine's Day? Then head to Lola's Cupcakes to try their newest addition. This special edition range celebrates the love between the inhabitants of Moominvalley - perfect for the Moomin (and/or colourful cupcake) lover in your life this Valentine's Day - yum!

WHEN: From 1 February

WHERE: Lola's Cupcakes nationwide

