Fun things to do in London this weekend: 24-26 January 2020

It’s official, Blue Monday is done, hump day has been and gone and London is gearing up for the weekend. Preparing to ring in the year of the rat - symbolic of wealth and surplus - it’s only right that this week’s roundup is brimming with fun-filled ideas for you and yours.

Sample a hot G&T

This is not a drill people! Sipsmith’s Hot Gin Roof is back in town and searching for the city’s most dedicated gin enthusiasts. Cosy up on Ham Yard’s exclusive rooftop terrace with a cocktail in hand and cheers to the weekend. In search of a new signature drink? Try the Iced Clover Club cocktail, garnished with a flaming kumquat. Feeling extra? Then the Temperance Punch served straight from a cauldron on the BBQ is right up your street. Tickets are £20 per person and include a complimentary hot G&T, followed by a cocktail of your choice.

WHEN: 24 - 29 January

WHERE: Ham Yard Hotel, 1 Ham Yard, Soho, London W1D 7DT

For more information visit: firmdalehotels.com

Explore the illuminated wonderland of Lightopia

Lose yourself in the bright lights of the big city at this interactive festival. Upon arrival, visitors are presented with illuminated badges detailed with the Chinese symbol of light, enabling them to navigate the vibrant metropolis of Lightopia. Featuring acrobats, musicians, 3D projection and 47 different installations - including the Tree of Light centrepiece and a field of 70,000 flickering roses - make light of the weekend at this one-of-a-kind event.

WHEN: 22 January - 1 March

WHERE: Chiswick House and Gardens, Burlington Ln, Chiswick, London W4 2RP

For more information visit: lightopiafestival.com

Afternoon tea with a Chinese New Year twist

If Chinese food and Afternoon Tea seems a confusing fusion, then there's no option but to take a trip to the TING at the Shangri-La Hotel in London to try it for yourself. It turns out, not only are there incredible views over the whole of the capital through the stunning decor of Chinese dragons and bright-red lanterns, the food is delish. From sesame, yuzu and lemon choux buns to smoked salmon and wasabi sandwiches, the Asian influence is subtle and intriguing. And if you like a bit of tradition there's no need to worry - the all-important scones, jam and clotted cream are on the menu too. All washed down with a glass of champagne. Traditional Afternoon Tea with an Asian Twist is priced at £59 per person, and available until the end of the month.

WHEN: January 2020

WHERE: Shangri-La Hotel, 31 St Thomas Street, SE1 9QU London

For more information visit: ting-shangri-la.com

Support The #Australiaisburning Fundraising Initiative

That’s right, you can finally justify your borderline unhealthy coffee addiction! In lieu of Australia Day, PAUL’s Bakery is sending 100% of revenue made from all hot drinks to the Australia Bushfire appeal. Stop by any of PAUL’s 37 stores across the UK for your morning cuppa with a difference - we’ll take a guilt-free cappuccino please.

WHEN: Friday 24 January

WHERE: PAUL Bakery, Unit RP 310 Cabot Place, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB

For more information visit: paul-uk.com

Celebrate Chinese New Year

Ring in the Chinese New Year at this lunar parade. A haze of acrobats, musicians, dancers and hand-crafted floats, this free event kicks off in Charing Cross, weaving through Shaftesbury Avenue before winding down in Chinatown. Showcasing the largest collection of Chinese lions and dragons in Europe, this fun-filled party lives up to the hype.

WHEN: Sunday 26 January

WHERE: Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0AW

For more information visit: chinatown.co.uk

Get some major fashion inspo at The Mary Quant Exhibition

Throwing it back to the swinging 60s, the V&A’s Mary Quant exhibition provides major fashion inspo with A-line mini skirts, hot pants and coloured tights among the 200 garments on display. Including unseen pieces from Quant’s personal archive, find out how this daring designer won over the British high street.

WHEN: 6 April 2019 - 16 February 2020

WHERE: Victoria & Albert Museum, Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL

For more information visit: www.vam.ac.uk

Have a Greek vegan feast for just £9.95

Not just in the shadow of Tower Bridge, but actually built into the wall of the iconic London monument, the newly-opened The Real Greek restaurant in Southwark is a fantastic new dining spot. Intimate, yet much bigger than it looks from the outside, this fabulously-located spot is a must-visit restaurant, and if you're quick and get in before the end of Jan you can make the most of a fantastic Veganuary deal - 4 dishes for less than £10. In fact, whenever you visit, vegans or vegetarians have an amazing array of food on offer - from vegan meatballs and jackfruit stifado, to vegan vanilla ice cream! And for the meat-lovers among you, don't miss out on the moussaka and the lamb cutlets. If you close your eyes and ignore the subzero temperatures outside, you could almost be in a little taverna on Mykonos....

WHEN: January 2020

WHERE: Riverside House, Units 1&2, 2A Southwark Bridge Rd, London SE1 9HA

For more information visit: therealgreek.com

Catch a must-see show in the West End

If your New Year's Resolution was to be more 'cultured' then head over to Buyagift. The gifting website will make your goal so much easier to achieve thanks to the range of theatre experiences online. From electrifying Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to children's classics like Matilda, to some of the hottest tickets in town, there's something for everyone in the West End. Simply pick from a range of different experiences, buy your voucher online and then book in your theatre date and seats for yourself and a loved one. What's more, there's a range of price options available to suit your budget, the booking process is so easy! And if you decide you don't want to see that particular show, you can always swap the voucher for another experience. Simple and stress-free!

WHEN: Vouchers valid for ten months

WHERE: Various locations in the West End

To buy your voucher online visit buyagift.co.uk

Soak up the live music at Eastcheap Records

So you may have heard of Northcote Records and Venn St. Records, but did you know their little (or not so little) sister Eastcheap Records has just opened in the City? If you're looking for a guaranteed good night out (and want to go big), head to the Monument venue – the first ever 'Records' bar in this part of town that is quickly making a name for itself thanks to its happy hour cocktails, insane pizzas and sharing platters and infectious live music. If you can't wait to see the back of dry January, or January for that matter, head to Eastcheap Records for a buzzing Friday night. There are crowds aplenty and the dance floor will be packed, especially when the band gets going at 10pm. Before you throw some shapes though, fuel up on 2-4-1 cocktails from the very extensive cocktail list, and order a selection of bar snacks. The mac 'n' cheese nuggets, the buttermilk chicken tenders (coated in sriracha mayo or china town sauce) and the short rib nuggets are all must-haves. Snacks have never tasted so good.

WHEN: Open now, closed Sundays

WHERE: 20 Eastcheap, Billingsgate, London EC3M 1EB

To book a table visit eastcheaprecords.com

Calm your mind in a breathwork session

With wellness firmly in the spotlight this month, Blake's Hotel in South Kensington, London, is hosting a series of events designed to help you reset, kickstart and embrace 2020. The events, in association with Breathpod and OTO CBD, begin with a CBD shot before leading into a 60-minute high intensity breathwork session. Guided by Breathpod founder Stuart Sandeman, the sessions are set to a special soundtrack of vibrational sounds to deepen and elevate your experience. You will be encouraged to let go of negative habits, stresses and anxieties and move into a higher state of learning, developing, self-awareness, growth and flow - an experience amplified by the power of the hottest new ingredient CBD. After the session, guests will be treated to two of Blake's feel-good cocktails. Tickets cost £35.

WHEN: Friday 24th January, 7:30pm to 9pm

WHERE: 33 Roland Gardens, South Kensington, London SW7 3PF

To book a ticket, visit otherness.co