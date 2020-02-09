5 of the best anti-Valentine's Day events in London

Valentine's Day is fast approaching which means heart-shaped chocolates, romantic cards and pretty lingerie are all descending on the shops. But the dedicated holiday of love is not necessarily everyone's cup of tea. Do you find yourself without a date this Valentine's Day? Or perhaps just don't enjoy the holiday? Fear not, we've got you covered. Whether you're single and ready to mingle or in the mood to celebrate with friends, we've rounded up five of the best anti-Valentine's Day events in London for 2020...

Galentine's cinema trip

Cinema trips around Valentine's Day are not just for couples snuggling up to one another and first dates awkwardly making their move with the classic yet cheesy arm around the shoulder. Grab your friends and head to Prince Charles Cinema for an evening of movies with Lady Bird, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, followed by 2019 hit Booksmart. Popcorn, friends and films? Sounds ideal any time of the year.

WHEN: 13 February 2020

WHERE: Prince Charles Cinema, 7 Leicester Pl, London WC2H 7BY

For more information visit princecharlescinema.com

Whip up a souffle for one

Who said a meal for one had to be a sad excuse of a dish you heat up in the microwave? If you're looking to scratch up on your cooking skills, cooking school is waiting for you at St Paul's. Chef Marie will guide you through preparing a twice-baked goat's cheese souffle with pear and walnut salad, chargrilled steak with Bearnaise sauce, sauteed potatoes and watercress. Those with a sweet tooth will be equally as excited about the dessert, which is a chocolate and raspberry mousse. And the best part about being single is you don't have to worry about anyone stealing your meal. As the famous Friends quote goes: "JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD!"

WHEN: 14 February 2020, 6-7:30 pm

WHERE: L'atelier des Chefs, 10 Foster Lane, EC2V 6HR

For more information visit designmynight.com

Get glammed up at Tonight Josephine

There's no better time of year to look and feel your best than on Valentine's Day. And it certainly doesn't have to be to please someone else! If you love NARS and Benefit Cosmetics then head down to Tonight Josephine's to take part in a makeup masterclass, including a mini one-to-one tutorial and a cocktail masterclass with Beefeater Pink gin. Delicious and informative! It may be an anti-Valentine's event, but it will serve you well for years to come so you'll have your beauty look ready for drinks with friends or even a future date.

WHEN: NARS event is held 12 February 2020, 5:30-8:30 pm

WHERE: Tonight Josephine, 39A Hoxton Square, N1 6NN

For more information visit tonight-josephine.designmynight.com

Wine-tasting and life drawing

Beautiful men and tasty wines? Whether you're a budding artist or a wine lover, we can't think of a better way to celebrate the day of love than with this unusual event! Try love-themed wines and canapés while Yaz Illustration teaches you how to capture the human body on paper.

WHEN: 14 February 2020, 8-10pm

WHERE: The Hope, Richmond, TW9 2PN

For more information visit designmynight.com

Pampering and cocktails

There's no better time of the year to carve out some special bonding time with your closest girlfriends, whether you're single or not. If you can't decide between getting pampered or sipping cocktails then why not do both? Galentine's at Neverland is offering everything from mani's and blow drys to sing-a-longs, glitter artists and even pink prosecco to keep you entertained all night long.

WHEN: 13 February 2020, 6-11:30 pm

WHERE: Neverland, 364 Wandsworth Bridge Road, London SW6 2TY

For more information visit winterlandlondon.com

