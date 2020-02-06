Eurostar has finally confirmed plans for its brand new train route, travelling directly from London St. Pancras to Amsterdam Central. Set to launch on 30 April 2020, the service will run across two trains, eventually increasing to three, and then four trains per day. Revealing the news on Tuesday, Eurostar chief executive Mike Cooper said: "Our fully direct service marks an exciting advance for high-speed rail and provides consumers with a comfortable, environmentally-friendly alternative to the airlines on one of Europe's busiest leisure and business routes."

A firm favourite amongst British tourists, Amsterdam has quickly become the nation’s go-to destination for a much-needed city break. Known for its historic canals, colourful architecture and vibrant nightlife, passengers travelling with Eurostar to Amsterdam currently have to change trains in Brussels, but the new service will eliminate this step altogether. Reducing the total travel time by up to one hour, passengers can expect to reach the fun-filled city in just four hours and nine minutes.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport in the UK explained: "We’re continuing to invest in modern, efficient transport links with the continent so our businesses and tourism industry can flourish. The days of passengers being forced to decamp from the train at Brussels to file through passport control will soon be over, as we look forward to direct, return, high-speed services to Amsterdam and beyond." The service will initially stop at Rotterdam on its way to Amsterdam, however, a direct route from London St. Pancras to Rotterdam Central is also in the process of being launched - scheduled to open on 18 May 2020.

With a host of attractions - including the Amsterdam flower market, Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank House and some 400km of cycle paths, we’ll definitely be waiting by the phone to book our tickets - one way tickets are priced at £35 and return tickets will cost £70, available to purchase from 11 February 2020.

