This favorite NYC donut store is bringing out 21 special Valentine's Day treats

Valentine's Day is the sweetest holiday of the year. Couples around the world shower each other with love and treats on February 14. And the ultimate destination for couples and Valentine's Day treat-seekers in New York is Doughnut Plant.

From February 4 to 15, 20206, New Yorkers can visit the Doughnut Plant and pick from over 20 special heart-shaped donuts and Valentine's-themed creations. The NYC institution is the originator of the gourmet donuts, making delicious treats since 1994.

As a donuts lover myself, I had the chance to try Doughnut Plant's Christmas specials, and am so looking forward to diving into their love-themed treats this Valentine's season.

© Doughnut Plant Treat your loved one to some donuts!

Doughnut Plant's heart-shaped classics

For the romantic holiday, Doughnut Plant is reimagining their iconic flavors in heart shapes. Sweettooths like myself can choose from four delicious donuts for 10 days leading up to Valentine's.

Doughnut Plant is offering the Crème Brûlée Heart, which is individually torched to order, the traditionalist's choice of the Vanilla Bean Heart, and the nostalgic comfort for modern romance – the Peanut Butter & Jam Heart. You could also choose the Rose Heart, which is Doughnut Plant's original romantic flavor from 1995, named after founder Mark Isreal's mother Mary.

© Doughnut Plant The beautiful and delicious Rose Doughflower

At Doughnut Plant, everything is made from scratch, all-natural ingredients, no preservatives or artificial flavoring. These aren't just donuts; they're edible love letters.

Valentine's exclusive donuts

Aside from the classic hearts, visitors to Doughnut Plant can dive into their Valentine's-exclusive flavors that make this collection special. From the Rose Doughflower, which is shaped like a rose with edible petals, to the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shortcake topped with cream and fresh strawberries, all of the sweet treats are there for you.

© Doughnut Plant Donuts are a perfect gift

For those who want a little variety on their Valentine's, go for the bite-sized heart donuts – Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Peanut Butter Cup, and Raspberry White Chocolate. These treats bring joy to Valentine's Day whether you're celebrating with a partner, friends, or practicing self-love.

Doughnut Plant gift boxes

Does your sweetheart love donuts? Well Doughnut Plant has just the thing for you. Instead of the traditional, and let's be honest, boring gift of flowers and chocolates, get your loved one a Doughnut Plant gift box.

© Doughnut Plant Nothing says "I love you" like a donut!

Choose from the Box of Hearts, Box of Chocolates, XOXO Box, or the Sweetheart Sampler. The Doughnut Plant gift boxes are perfect for surprising a loved one, treating coworkers, or bringing to a Galentine's celebration.

All of the limited edition Valentine's Day donuts are available from February 4 to 15 at all five NYC locations – Grand Central, Lower East Side, Flatbush, Williamsburg, and Long Island City – and can even be ordered online. In a city of millions, sometimes love is found in the small moments, like sharing a heart-shaped donuts with your S.O. or your best friend!