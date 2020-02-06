London this weekend: From Kew Orchid Festival to the Big London Bake

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to finding ways to entertain ourselves at the weekend in London. Whether you're up for some healthy competition with friends or you want to try something a little different, the capital really does have it all. From ice skating to S Club music to enjoying music at Classical Vauxhall, we've rounded up some of the best things to do in London this weekend.

Enjoy a classical music concert

If you love classical music then Classical Vauxhall will be right up your street. Over three nights, music performances will aim to make you think differently about classical music. As well as hearing performances from the likes of Adam Walker, who received the Outstanding Young Artist Award at MIDEM Classique in Cannes, you can also enjoy seeing three of Vauxhall’s quirkiest venues - Brunswick House, Garden Museum and St Peter’s Church.

WHEN: 6-8 February 2020

WHERE: Three locations including Garden Museum, 5 Lambeth Palace Road, London SE1 7LB

For more information visit beinvauxhall.com

Opt for something hearty

If you are looking ahead to Valentine's Day, then pencil in an early date at Zizzi. The popular food chain is launching a brand new set menu for just £21.95, complete with 6 delicious limited-edition dishes including their exclusive Dessert Sharing Board with red velvet brownie hearts. What's not to love?

WHEN: 13-16 February 2020

WHERE: Zizzi Nationwide

For more information visit zizzi.co.uk

Keep the kids entertained at The Lion King

If you're struggling to find ways to keep the children entertained over half-term and the upcoming Easter holidays, why not book tickets for West End favourite, The Lion King? The musical classic, which is loved by both adults and kids alike, features hit tracks from the heartwarming Can You Feel the Love Tonight to the more haunting Shadowland. If you don't manage to catch the show in the capital, Nick Afoa, who is currently starring in the role of Simba in London, will be going on tour around the UK from 30 April. He'll be hitting the stage in Cardiff, Southampton and Bradford so there are plenty of opportunities to see the popular Kiwi performer.

WHEN: Now

WHERE: Lyceum Theatre, 21 Wellington Street, London WC2E 7RQ

To book tickets visit thelionking.co.uk

Challenge your friends at the Big London Bake

Do you find yourself gripped to your TV when the Great British Bake Off hits our screens? If the answer is yes, then it's time to try out your own cooking skills at the Big London Bake. Challenge your friends or family to a 90-minute baking competition to see who is the ultimate star baker. Ten teams of two will be given all the instructions, tools and tips needed to create their delicious masterpiece before the winning team is crowned. It's time to get your competitive baking hat on!

WHEN: Multiple times

WHERE: 38 Tooting High St, London SW17 0RG

For more information visit thebiglondonbake.com

Make your own lipstick

If you're after the perfect lipstick shade but can't quite seem to find what you're looking for in the shops, then Token studio has the answer to your prayers. Take part in a lipstick making workshop that uses edible, natural ingredients to create your own perfect shade. Whether you're a fan of metallic, matte or glitter, a professional designer will be on hand to help you find the perfect hue that compliments your skin. And it's just in time for Valentine's Day!

WHEN: From 5 February, 3-4:30 pm

WHERE: Token Studio, Unit 1, St Saviours Wharf, 23-25 Mill Street, London SE1 2BE

For more information visit designmynight.com

Skate to Beyonce and S Club

90s and 00s ballads are some of the best ways to get you on the dancefloor, but what if that moved to the ice? Club de Fromage will take to the ice at Alexandra Palace Ice Rink for their throwback pop party, blasting out classic tunes from the likes of Britney, Beyonce, S Club, Busted, Avril Lavigne, Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys. So get your skates on (and maybe even some fancy dress) and prepare to make some memories with friends.

WHEN: 8 February 2020, 8:30pm

WHERE: Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY

For more information visit alexandrapalace.com

Kew Gardens Orchid Festival

Dreaming of warmer spring days? Then get stuck into the spring spirit by strolling through fields of orchids at the Princess of Wales Conservatory. The orchid festival at Kew Gardens celebrates the biodiversity of Indonesia, which has over 5,000 species of orchids. If that's not enough, take part in the Orchid Nursery tour, discover orchids in botanical art or enjoy Indonesian music and cuisine.

WHEN: 8 February – 8 March 2020

WHERE: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond TW9 3AE

For more information visit kew.org

Treasure hunt on the London Underground

The London Underground isn't just a convenient mode of transport around the capital, it's also a fabulous location to hunt for the Holy Grail! Gather a team of between two and seven people that count strategy, time management and logistics among their strengths to be in with a chance of winning London Underground merchandise. The Master Of The Hunt will provide your team with a 'Treasure Hunter' pack outside Green Park tube station before you spend the following two hours solving clues and challenges around Zone 1. But be warned, there are Secret Agents that aim to throw you off the scent!

WHEN: 8 February 2020, 2:30pm

WHERE: Outside Green Park tube station

For more information visit designmynight.com

