Ruth Langsford had the sympathy of many of her fans after she admitted to feeling a little bit "homesick" during lockdown. Like several of her followers, Ruth is eager to plan a staycation and travel around once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Taking to Instagram to share a snippet of the TV programme she was watching, Channel 4's Devon and Cornwall, Ruth wrote: "Absolutely LOVE this series... Devon & Cornwall on @channel4 Can't believe that being from a Cornish family and having lived in the Westcountry for so many years, I've never been to the @minacktheatre... must remedy that when it's allowed to open again #devon #cornwall #westcountry #homesick #minnacktheatre."

The Loose Women star's fans were quick to reply, urging Ruth to organise a trip back to her home county. "Oh I love it too! So beautiful! Xx," one follower wrote, while another agreed: "You would absolutely love it there...it's a stunning place." A third fan asked the This Morning presenter: "Where in Cornwall are you from Ruth? We're down in St Ives."

Ruth, 60, was born in Singapore and grew up all over the world before attending school in Cornwall in her teenage years. The TV star currently lives in Surrey with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their 18-year-old son Jack.

Ruth pictured in her home in Surrey

Both Ruth and Eamonn regularly share photos from their gorgeous Surrey mansion, which consists of six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.

Speaking to HELLO! last year, Ruth admitted: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love), so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home.

"I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

