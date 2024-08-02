Exciting places to go with your kids over the summer holidays

The summer holidays are here and the children are off for six weeks. As much as it is wonderful having special time with your kids, it can be hard to keep them entertained constantly. If you're looking for some super-fun ideas for days out, you've come to the right place! We've compiled a list of some of the best places to take your children and give them a summer holiday they won't forget.

SEA LIFE London

No summer in the capital is complete without a trip to SEA LIFE London, and one area has been updated just in time for little explorers during the school holidays. The revamped Rainforest Adventure takes visitors, young and old, on an immersive journey through the Amazon.

There is so much to see at SEALIFE

TV's Ben Fogle is the face of the attraction and will set you on your way through the rainforest, where you can get up close to crocodiles and creepy crawlies. There's plenty to thrill kids of all ages, from spotting Bowza the snapping turtle to the incredible floor-to-ceiling tank filled with the largest collection of piranhas in the UK. They're actually more pretty in real life than you'd think! Toddlers will love the sensory experience of being able to listen to what the jungle sounds like at nighttime and peering through the different tanks, while older explorers can tick off all the creatures they find on the activity sheet.

Save when you book tickets online in advance at visitsealife.com/london/

Afternoon Tea

If you fancy a spot of afternoon tea with your little one, but worry that it may be too grown-up, Pan Pacific London has you covered. Nestled in the City, very near to Liverpool Street station, the first-rate hotel has teamed up with luxury children's fashion label Bonpoint, for the cutest afternoon tea you've ever seen.

The adorable BonPoint afternoon tea Pan Pacific London

The children's offering comes in the cutest pop-up box, with flower-shaped sandwiches, lollipops and scones for them to enjoy, as well as colouring books and pens to keep them busy. You can then pop over to the hotel's infinity pool and enjoy a swim too. The pool is kitted out with a fabulous themed backdrop, including parasol and mini deck chairs. Small bathrobes and the cutest slippers are provided too!

To book, visit panpacific.com

Dalloway Terrace Children's Afternoon TeaIf you and your family find yourself near Oxford Street and need a break from the hustle and bustle, head to the tucked-away Dalloway Terrace for a well-earned sit-down and book in for their enchanting bumblebee themed Children's Afternoon Tea.

Kids will love the flower cupcakes at Dalloway Terrace

Designed with kids in mind, the menu includes crustless sandwiches (ham, cheese and cucumber) and a selection of child-friendly treats including a bumble-bee chocolate lollipop, decorated shortbread hive and a stunning flower cupcake. Scones, of course, are also included.Kids can also choose their own mocktail upon arrival, and their busy minds will be kept occupied with bumblebee-themed colouring books.

To book, visit Dalloway Terrace

The Paddington Bear Experience

Everyone loves Paddington Bear and this immersive experience, which is located along London's lively Southbank, is ideal if your little one is a big fan. The interactive tour takes you on a trail of all of Paddington's most famous haunts; Mrs Bird's kitchen, deepest, darkest Peru and of course, Mr Gruber's shop.

The Paddington Bear Experience is a must-have for fans

Every lasting detail is remembered and celebrated; the decor is fantastic, there are lots of activities for the kids to enjoy and you can even meet Paddington himself and have a picture with the Marmalade-loving bear. It ends with a stroll down a real-life Windsor Gardens which is exactly like the film and majorly nostalgic.

To book, head to paddingtonbearexperience.com/

Lakes by YOO summer camp

If you fancy taking your kids on a staycation, the stunning Lakes by YOO has an incredible summer adventure camp in the heart of the Cotswolds, for ages five and over. Running until the end of August, kids can enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings, from the Treetop Adventure course, with zip wires galore, to wholesome nature walks, and they can even meet the resort's pigs and sheep and the estate's farm.

© Thomas Alexander The Lakes by Yoo summer adventure camp is great for a kids staycation

Parents can indulge in some much-deserved me time in the spa if they want to chill or check out the extensive water sports facilities. The whole family can stay over in a variety of spacious apartments, which feature picturesque sun-facing lakeside terraces and uber-trendy, Scandi interiors.

Visit thelakesbyyoo.com to book

Cinema

Bluey is big news! The UK’s number 1 kid’s show has a new offering at Vue Cinemas and fans of the cutest dog ever are going to love it.

Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection

Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection is an hour-long treat for fans to devour, and it's made up of eight episodes from the hugely popular TV show’s three series, all based around the theme of Family Trip.It arrives in cinemas on 9 August, and is part of Vue’s newly launched Big Shorts screenings, which will be bringing children’s favourite TV characters to the big screen.

Tickets start from just £3.99, check out myvue.com/film/bluey-at-the-cinema-family-trip-collection for more details

Kids Eat Free!

We all know that children are never not hungry which can prove pretty expensive when you're on a day out! Well, Individual Restaurants have you covered.

Kids eat free from this week across all of their collection of brands, including Piccolino, Riva Blu and Restaurant Bar & Grill.

Kids eat free this summer at Individual Restaurants

This offer is valid until 30 August, so plenty of time to plan a lunch date for your brood. From Monday to Friday, children can enjoy a complimentary main course at any of the restaurants. The menus are extensive and offer classically loved food as well as some more, slightly adventurous options.

For bookings and terms and conditions, visit Individual Restaurants.