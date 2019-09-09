This Morning's Ruth Langsford enjoys a spot of pampering with girly spa trip How lovely!

Ruth Langsford made the most of her weekend by treating herself to some rest and relaxation with a friend. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the This Morning presenter shared a collage of pictures from her girly spa trip at Ockenden Manor Hotel and Spa. "Wonderful, relaxing spa day & night with my BF at #ockendenmanorspa in Cuckfield, Sussex. Beautiful place. Just what we both needed," wrote Ruth. The snaps saw the 59-year-old looking rather cosy in her bathrobe with a glass of champagne in hand!

Her followers rushed to post lovely comments, with many agreeing she needed to put her feet up. "Ooh I bet that's lovely Ruth, have a wonderful day. Well deserved," said one follower, while another said: "Your smiles speak volumes... looks like a little bit of paradise, enjoy! You deserve it, you work so hard... friendship goals." A third post read: "Good to see you're having a lovely weekend with an important person in your life and time to think. Lovely stuff!"

It's been a busy summer for Ruth as she and her husband Eamonn Holmes covered for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Last week, Ruth made an appearance on Loose Women to help celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. In honour of the occasion, Loose Women's official Twitter page showed an old clip of Ruth appearing on the ITV programme with her baby son Jack for the very first time.

Jack was born in 2002, and is Ruth's only child with her husband Eamonn. Ruth could be heard saying, "He's a big boy. He looks about 12 actually" before revealing that Jack weighed 8.4lb at birth, so "wasn't that big!" The panel quickly conclude that little Jack looked "just like his dad", with Ruth agreeing, "He does, doesn't he! Someone has got to!"

