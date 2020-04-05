Ruth Langsford has been keeping busy in the kitchen during the coronavirus lockdown and has been sharing some videos online of her rustling up some tasty looking meals. In doing so, the Loose Women star has invited fans inside her pristine kitchen – and it's the envy of many! Most recently, the star shared footage on Instagram stories of her making a cottage pie on her kitchen island, which would have made Mrs Hinch proud with its glistening surface. The star also posted a clip of her making chicken soup, standing in front of her wall of built-in ovens, and a stylish wooden storage cupboard. The mother-of-one admitted that she has been cleaning her house more over the past few weeks and that as a result, it had helped lift her mood.

VIDEO: Inside Ruth Langsford's incredible kitchen

Ruth Langsford has the most pristine kitchen worktops!

This isn't the first time Ruth has shared photos from inside her modern home. Last month, the TV star posted a picture of herself sitting in her open-plan living room, which had a feature wall with patterned wallpaper, and a modern electric fireplace. The spacious area also had a wall-mounted TV, a white sofa with purple and pink velvet cushions, and a large dining table. Ruth also recently uploaded a picture of her bathroom, which had a stylish marble sink and Molton Brown hand soap.

The TV star has a modern kitchen which she enjoys spending time cooking in

The This Morning star lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack, who turned 18 at the beginning of March, just before the coronavirus crisis. Ruth admitted that she is finding it difficult being away from her mum Joan, who lives nearby but is unable to come to her daughter's house at the moment due to the risks of spreading COVID-19. The mother-of-one is incredible close to her mum and would spend every Sunday with her cooking in the kitchen. On Mother's Day, Ruth shared a bittersweet video on Instagram of herself visiting Joan from outside her house. "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day mum! Love her!" the star wrote in the caption.

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with Eamonn in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

