Fans send their support after Eamonn Holmes reveals he and Ruth Langsford have taken some time away The pair have been through a tough time recently

Eamonn Holmes shared a sweet photograph of himself and wife Ruth Langsford on Saturday, revealing the couple have taken a short trip away to Bodrum, Turkey for the weekend. As the pair posed in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop, he wrote: "The colours, the view, the sea breeze, the sun on our faces. Refresh and Restore @mo_bod." Ruth and Eamonn are staying in the luxurious Mandarin Oriental during their holiday. Plenty of fans were quick to send supportive comments, particularly following the recent passing of Ruth's sister Julia in June.

Eamonn and Ruth are relaxing in Turkey

"A lovely picture Eamonn. You and Ruth have a wonderful holiday, you so deserve this peaceful time together," one wrote, while another added: "A much needed break for you both - enjoy." Some of Eamonn's followers were worried the presenting pair would be missing the next This Morning instalment because of their trip, though Eamonn seemed to confirm that they would be back for Monday's show, replying with a thumbs-up emoji to a comment that read: "Have a lovely break I hope you are back Monday."

Ruth was recently welcomed back to the morning show after taking some time away following Julia's sad death. Sweetly, Eamonn shared a smiling photo of the couple on the ITV sofa together, writing: "My partner is back in business."

The Loose Women star, 59, took a number of weeks off from work to grieve. Ruth announced her sister's passing in June, saying her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on social media, she wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

