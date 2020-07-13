Penny Lancaster looks relaxed and carefree in gorgeous jumpsuit on holiday The Loose Women panellist is relaxing in Croatia

Penny Lancaster and husband Rod Stewart are having a ball in Croatia, if the star's Instagram snaps are anything to go by. The Loose Women panellist has been the envy of her followers, sharing one dreamy photo after another of her summer holiday antics.

In one picture posted on her grid, Penny, 49, looked utterly carefree and relaxed as she posed on some steps down a cobblestone alleyway.

Penny looked gorgeous in her jumpsuit

With her hair scraped into a messy bun and showing off her sun-kissed tan in a camel jumpsuit, Penny was the picture of happiness as she beamed at the camera. "Loving the beautiful cobbled back streets of Croatia," the mother-of-two wrote.

While one fan questioned in response, "Is it necessary to post in this pandemic global crisis?" and another warned it would be better to "stay home," Penny's legion of fans were quick to share their excitement for the star.

"Looking gorgeous as always," one replied, while a second agreed: "And looking gorgeous enjoy your time bring back the sun." "Love the hair, outfit and chosen ambiance," a third commented, while another posted: "Beautiful.... enjoy your holiday. Safe travels."

She showed off her date night look in another snap

Penny also uploaded a sweet photo of herself and Rod following their dinner date at Calebotta restaurant in the town of Trogir. "Best dinner," Penny captioned it, while showing off her LBD date night outfit. The former model also shared some beautiful snaps of the marina and a bottle of wine.

Last week, Penny and Rod also spent time in Dubrovnik, where they were spotted disembarking from their boat and strolling around the pretty city.

The couple also travelled to the French island of Corsica, where Penny posted a photo of the bright, blue sky and cobblestone buildings. The pair met in 1999, married eight years later and share two sons: 14-year-old Alastair and nine-year-old Aiden.

They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in mid-June, dressing up for the occasion and enjoying a takeaway meal in their car, which they parked close to London's Hyde Park. The couple live in Essex with their two sons.

