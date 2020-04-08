Claudia Winkleman has had her trademark fringe for over a decade, and the Strictly Come Dancing host regularly visits the hairdressers to maintain its style and shape. However, during the coronavirus lockdown, all salons around the UK have shut down as a safety measure, and the mother-of-three is struggling with her new, grown-out bangs. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV presenter shared a video of her current hair situation, revealing that her fringe was now covering her eyes. In the footage, the star said: "Hello, it's Claudia Winkleman here. I just wanted to check in, I hope you're doing okay."

Claudia's fringe has grown past her eyes during the coronavirus lockdown

The television host continued: "I just want to say I know we're on lockdown and however much you might be fantasising about seeing your friend who's great at hairdressing, please don't, please stay at home, please stay safe. If you actually genuinely do know how to trim a fringe with an old pair of kitchen scissors, call me. United we stand, together at home." Fans were quick to offer advice, with one writing: "Maybe wear an Alice band? It could catch on. Stay safe and keep well," while another wrote: "I've just posted a DIY fringe cut video," while a third added: "Could your hairdresser do a tutorial for cutting a fringe yourself?"

The TV presenter has had her trademark bangs for over a decade

Claudia opened up about her famous fringe while chatting to HELLO! in 2018, and revealed that she won't ever ditch the trademark hairstyle. "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe – there could be squirrels, parrots – I've got no idea. But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it." Remarkably, she is surprising low-maintenance when it comes to her hair too, telling us: "I don't do anything to it," she shared. "I only wash my hair twice a week. I use a shampoo, then a conditioner and stick it in a towel and then go back to the kids, lie on the bed, watch Danger Mouse - and then that's it. Done."

