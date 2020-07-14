Helen George shares glimpse into gorgeous staycation with Jack Ashton The couple are doting parents to little Wren Ivy

Helen George and Jack Ashton have wasted no time in booking a staycation once lockdown restrictions were slowly eased this month.

The Call the Midwife stars, who are doting parents to their two-year-old daughter Wren Ivy, have whisked themselves to Dorset, home to one of the best known coastlines in England.

Sharing a few photos from their staycation, Helen confessed that they were in much need of a change of scenery. "We left the house! And it was amazing, we stayed in a hotel with room service, and it felt wonderful," she wrote.

"Thank you @moonfleetmanor for the most amazing weekend, it was perfection. This is us at Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset was just beautiful this weekend."

One of the pictures Helen George shared from her travels

Jack also posted a series of idyllic snaps – including a beautiful close up of Helen and Wren Ivy. "Lovely few days away at @moonfleetmanor if you haven't been down #Chesilbeach way and you have kids I'd highly recommend it," he said. "There's loads to do and they have absolutely beautiful surroundings @luxuryfamilyhotels."

It seems the lovebirds enjoyed their time away after spending months in lockdown at their home in London. Both Helen and Jack embarked on their relationship in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa.

Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren Ivy. However, prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Meanwhile, Helen, who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin in the BBC period drama, previously revealed that she and Jack are in no rush to expand their family. "We are happy as we are," she told Event Magazine. "We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

