Peter Andre and family wear facemasks in most creative way - watch hilarious video The star certainly knows how to rock a facemask!

Peter Andre and his family certainly kept themselves entertained on Monday, when they decided to get creative with their facemasks.

In a series of funny clips shared on the Mysterious Girl singer's Instagram, Peter, his wife Emily MacDonagh and even their three-year-old son Theo could be seen covering their entire faces with masks as they frolicked around in their beautiful home.

WATCH: Peter Andre and his family get creative with facemasks

At one point, Emily could be seen with three masks strapped to her head. Doting dad Peter asked: "Ems, is that you?" To which Emily responded: "I'm just protecting myself, OK?"

Next, Peter upped the stakes, wearing four masks.

Theo joined in the fun too!

Even little Theo got in on the action, wearing a large mask that almost covered the whole of the little boy's face.

The toddler could also be seen running around the house, as Peter asked: "Can you see where you're going?"

It's been an exciting month for Peter and Emily, whose TV show Life with the Andres was recently renewed for a second season, with the first only being over for a short while!

Sharing the fabulous news, Peter said: "Series two coming soon :)))) LINK IN BIO," also posting a clip of the new trailer.

Fans were delighted by the news, and rushed to the comment section of Peter's Instagram post to say so.

"Can't wait," one follower wrote in response to the news, while another added: "Yay! Loved the first series, what a lovely family you are." A third added: "Yay! Love you all. So genuine, humble, lovely and kind."

The YouTube series follows the day in the life of Peter and Emily, and is primarily self-filmed. The celebrity couple's two young children, Amelia, six, and Theo, three, appear in it, although their faces are blurred out to protect their privacy.

