Loose Women panellist Jane Moore is making the most of the British summer this year, travelling to Yorkshire for her staycation.

Taking some time off from the ITV daytime show, the 58-year-old gave fans a sneak peek into her low-key holiday – and she has kicked it off in absolute style! "What a perfect way to start my holiday - Dame Jane champagne! I can vouch that it was delicious," she wrote in the caption.

The snap showed Jane posing with her customised bottle of champagne in front of a stone cottage with a duck blue front door. "It's slightly wet oop here in Yorkshire but we're reliably informed it’s going to brighten up tomorrow so fingers crossed I can take my mac and wellies off [sic]," she added.

Despite the terrible weather up north, Jane is refusing to let the rain dampen her spirits. "Either way, it’s just nice to get away and I'm glad we didn't opt for Spain," she said. "Are you doing a staycation or heading abroad? #staycation #yorkshire #champagne."

Jane Moore shared this snap from her travels

Fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "You can't beat the Yorkshire coast enjoy." Another remarked: "Looking absolutely stunning again Jane, have a lovely break, you deserve to be spoilt and make sure you are. Love you Jane."

During the coronavirus pandemic, the journalist has been isolating with her husband Gary Farrow, and their pet dog in their gorgeous London home – so a mini vacation will no doubt be a welcome change.

Jane is a regular on daytime TV show, Loose Women. She first joined the panel back in 1999 when she was aged 37. She is happily married to PR guru Gary, who is a close friend of Elton John. She is also a doting mum to two children Ellie and Grace, as well as her stepdaughter Lauren.

