Peter Andre has shared a short video of his holiday pool, and it was seriously envy-inducing! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the former I'm a Celebrity star posted a clip which showed a beautiful turquoise pool in which his eldest child Junior, 15, was relaxing.

Peter narrated the video from behind the camera, saying to his son: "J, how amazing is it man, being at home guys, Cyprus." The singer then panned to show his 13-year-old daughter Princess sitting at the side of the pool before she jumped in and joined her brother.

It looked like a typically hot and sunny day on the Mediterranean island, and the dad-of-four captioned his video: "So happy to be back at my home in Cyprus Ahhh I’ve missed you :))."

Peter then tagged Junior and Princess as well as his brother Michael, writing: "@officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre @mrmichaelandre1." The star's fans were quick to share that they would love to be spending time in Cyprus too, with Antony Costa from boyband Blue commenting: "You’re so lucky... enjoy, send my love to the fam bro."

Others added: "How lovely, we normally go Cyprus about this time every year but sadly not this year," "Such a beautiful place, you are lucky to call this beauty home," and "Off to Cyprus next May (hopefully) I can’t wait!!! Have the best time!!!" The holiday comes after the Mysterious Girl hitmaker revealed how sad he was to miss his sister's birthday earlier this month.

Peter, who is of Cypriot descent and was raised in Australia, posted a tribute to her on social media, which read: "My beautiful sister Debbie. Happy Birthday. Nothing in life is stronger than family. I miss you and mum and dad so much and wish I was in Oz with you to celebrate. Be happy and love to all."

