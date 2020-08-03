Peter Andre shares rare photo of lookalike sister to mark bittersweet occasion The Mysterious Girl hitmaker is currently on a staycation with wife Emily MacDonagh and their children

Peter Andre was feeling a mixture of emotions on Sunday as his sister Debbie marked her birthday in lockdown. The Mysterious Girl hitmaker paid a special tribute to his sibling on Instagram, admitting it was hard that he wasn't able to be with her in Australia to mark the occasion. He wrote: "My beautiful sister Debbie. Happy Birthday. Nothing in life is stronger than family. I miss you and mum and dad so much and wish I was in Oz with you to celebrate. Be happy and love to all." The dad-of-four's fans were quick to comment on his post, with many commenting on just how much Debbie resembled her famous brother.

"You two could be twins Peter," one wrote, while another commented: "Oh wow, you two look so alike." A third related to Peter's situation, adding: "So hard to be separated from family during this, know how you feel."

Peter last saw Debbie and his parents – who also live in Australia – back in February, when he took a trip Down Under with his two oldest children, Junior, 14, and Princess, 13.

The family man had taken his two children to Australia just before the coronavirus pandemic, and explained on social media that they had primarily gone to visit his mum, who "hadn't been doing great."

Peter, who is of Greek Cypriot descent, moved from London to Australia with his family when he was six before he returned back to the UK as a pop star in the mid-nineties.

Speaking previously about his loved ones in Australia, Pete told The Guardian: "Family is everything to me and I'll tell you why. Good friends in life stay but friends come and go, but family are there through absolutely everything. They are your backbone. I'm so grateful how close we all are." He added: "My family will give me a good smack around the head if they think I'm not being right or respectful, and I appreciate that."

