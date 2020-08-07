Binky Felstead shares sneak peek at her jaw-dropping Corfu getaway We're booking a holiday ASAP after seeing Binky's pictures

Binky Felstead made us green with envy when she shared a stunning picture from her travels with boyfriend Max Darnton.

The Made In Chelsea star was sunning herself in a black bikini on holiday in Corfu, Greece on Friday morning – and the view was unbelievable.

Loading the player...

The 30-year-old reality star – who raises daughter India, two, with ex Josh Patterson – showed off her amazing abs in her swimwear as she stretched out on a sun lounger overlooking the beautiful coastline.

The scenery was idyllic; the bright blue ocean, completely deserted poolside… Get us there, ASAP! Binky's fans were all asking the same question in the comments.

Binky looked incredible as she sunned herself in Corfu

Desperate to know where Binky was staying, one of her followers asked, "What hotel is that?", while another queried, "Wow. Where is that? It looks stunning." A third summed up our thoughts exactly by joking, "Not at all jealous". We're looking up flights to Corfu right now...

The previous day, Binky kept her followers updated about her European adventures. Revealing she had been joined by partner Max and his loved ones on the trip, Binky shared snaps from their blissful boat outing as a family.

The MIC star and boyfriend Max have been together over a year

Little India looked tired out from all the adventures, enjoying an early night as Binky and Max had a romantic dinner date together.

Binky previously said of her romance with businessman Max: "I hoped I'd meet somebody. I just didn't know it would be so soon, and I didn't know that this would be how I feel."

The pair moved into a London home together late last year and regularly share snippets of the gorgeous, rustic interior on her Instagram account.

