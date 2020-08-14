Jane Moore's holiday post has sparked a major reaction from fans after revealing she was fleeing France at 4am. The Loose Women star hopped on the first available British Airways flight in the early hours of Friday morning after discovering France had been added to the UK quarantine list from Saturday onwards.

The presenter shared a selfie of herself wearing a mask at the airport, sporting an impressive bedhead hairdo.

Jane revealed she had made a frantic escape after receiving a breaking news alert while checking her phone in the middle of the night - meaning she now won't have to self-isolate for 14 days upon her return to England.

She wrote: "This is what 4am hair looks like. Am in France and got up for a midnight tinkle to discover a phone alert that quarantine is being imposed from 4am on Saturday (thought it might not be until Sunday/Monday so was waiting for confirmation).

"So packed in the dark and legged it to the nearest airport where I managed to get pretty much the last seat on an @british_airways flight that cost me a small fortune on top of what I had already paid to come back anyway on Sunday.

"I feel like a jewel thief who has rolled under the vault security shutters just before they closed. Ah well, at least I managed to enjoy most of my holiday and I know that many of you haven’t been away at all, so I’m very lucky in that respect. See you @loosewomen on Monday."

Opening the discussion up to her Instagram followers, she asked: "Have your holiday plans been disrupted by the Holland/Malta/France quarantine? Are you stuck somewhere and can’t get back in time? #france #quarantine #holiday #coronavirus."

Jane's followers were divided about her post. One person commented: "I have a lot of respect for you Jane but not sure this is something to be proud of. It kinda misses the point, I’m afraid." Another wrote: "What does rushing back to the UK before 4am so you don’t have to isolate mean, when you might already have it and will spread it anyway! All should isolate if coming back."

"I like you Jane but no point in moaning now. You went even though you knew France was on alert! Why can't people just listen and have a staycation this year! We're never gonna be rid of it!!", a third said.

Others viewed it as a lucky escape and were envious Jane had been able to squeeze in a sunshine break. "Glad your home safe and sound and no quarantine", one fan wrote. Another posted, "Changes are made so fast now glad you made it before lockdown be lovely to see you on LW".

We're sure Jane will have plenty to discuss during Monday's edition of Loose Women, where filming remains socially-distanced and COVID 19-safe. What a dramatic end to her holiday!

