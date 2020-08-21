Storm Keating cuddles up to baby Coco in the most gorgeous red bikini – but husband Ronan's not impressed! Mum-of-two Storm looks incredible...

Storm and Ronan Keating are enjoying a sunny family holiday in Turkey, and on Thursday, the singer shared a sweet snap of his wife and daughter enjoying a paddle in the beautiful clear waters. While he may have joked that Storm had stolen his hat in the caption, we're more preoccupied by her chic beach look – how gorgeous is that red bikini? Even better, we've spotted the same style on sale at The Outnet for nearly 50 per cent off…

Storm looked gorgeous in her holiday snap

The star's choice is from celebrity favourite Melissa Odabash, which is also loved by the likes of Amanda Holden and Michelle Keegan. And while the red version is no longer available, the 'Fiji' bikini is available to shop at a huge discount in both green and blue – tempted?

WATCH: Storm and Ronan share a glimpse inside their home

Ronan and Storm welcomed their baby daughter in March, sharing a gorgeous snap on social media. The Boyzone star wrote on Instagram: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."

No doubt the family were thrilled to get away for some sunshine in Turkey recently, which also coincided with Storm and Ronan's fifth wedding anniversary. The couple marked their special milestone with a stunning outdoor picnic at Cıragan Palace Kempinski, an Imperial Palace and Hotel in Istanbul – enjoying an alfresco picnic in the grounds with their children and some friends.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary in Istanbul

It looks like they then went on to Bodrum to enjoy a beach break, since Ronan revealed that the family are staying at the luxurious Barbaros Residences, where they are no doubt enjoying the turquoise ocean views and private facilities. We're not jealous at all…

