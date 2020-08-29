Andrea McLean shares inspiring post about first solo holiday

Andrea McLean took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she had spent the week alone in the Isles of Scilly.

The Loose Women star shared an inspiring post about her decision alongside beautiful photos of herself off the Cornish coast.

The doting mum reflected on a "week of firsts", adding that she needed "time and space" to try and "think straight".

The 50-year-old told her followers that she had been unable to attain a clear mind while juggling responsibilities at home, from being a mum to her job on the TV.

Andrea made the decision to board a train, helicopter and boat before arriving at her destination, where she "hiked up hills, sat and stared at the sea, got caught in the rain, worked, ate, slept and did all of this in my own time".

But most importantly, the mother-of-two said that she was able to "move to the beat of her own drum".

Her full post read: "Soooo.... this has been a week of firsts. I needed time and space to work on something and trying to think straight at home while juggling the combined responsibilities of mum, wife, telly work and @officialtgiof meant it wasn’t going to happen if I didn’t do something different.

Andrea shared the inspiring post on Instagram

"As they say, if you want something different to what you have, you’ve got to do something different to what you’ve been doing! So, I boarded a train, got on a helicopter, then a boat... and arrived on Bryher in the Scilly Isles, for a week in a tiny, beautiful cottage perfect for one.

"It was my first time going away on my own, and my first time on Scilly. I hiked up hills, sat and stared at the sea, got caught in the rain, worked, ate, slept and did all of this in my own time.

"For the first time since I can remember I moved to the beat of my own drum. I remembered who I am, not just “what I do”. I think so many of us women have forgotten who ‘we are’, and feel guilty for taking the time to remind ourselves.

"I’m grateful that I was able to do this, and then return to a loving, welcome home, ready to pick up where I left off. I may be a mum, a wife, a broadcaster, a CEO, but this week I reminded myself that I am, most importantly, me. And I’m happy about that. Scilly, I’ll be back..."

