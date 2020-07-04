Inside Jesy Nelson's magical staycation with igloo and hot tub! The Little Mix star retreated to West Sussex for some relaxation

Jesy Nelson opted for a change of scenery on Friday as she retreated to a luxury woodland cabin in West Sussex for some much-needed R&R.

The Little Mix singer delighted her fans by sharing some gorgeous – and enviable – videos of her staycation on her Instagram Stories, and it honestly looks like she's been transported into a fairytale.

READ: Jesy Nelson enjoys the sunshine in her garden in pink bikini

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Jesy Nelson's magical staycation

While her stay at the Cooper Cabin doesn't come cheap at £400 a night, it looked like it was worth every penny. The AirBnB home is set in a quiet garden nestled in its own three-acre woodland and featured a bridge that crossed a stream to the main living area. For some extra relaxation, there is an igloo that featured sun loungers, artificial grass and fluffy cushions.

Once over the bridge, there is a patio area with a hot tub, huge TV, a stylish rattan dining set with a built-in fire pit and a plethora of faux fur furnishings, which just added to the glam.

Jesy Nelson stayed in a luxury woodland cabin

Inside the bedroom is a huge four-poster bed and another TV. Jesy shared another clip which revealed she was spending the evening snuggled up in bed watching The Inbetweeners as incense burned and sparkling lights bounced off the ceiling.

Clearly thrilled with temporary abode, Jesy captioned her video: "I mean," alongside four Emoji love heart faces. She later added: "Had the most incredible stay at the Copper Cabin, just what was needed."

The AirBnb property costs from £400-per-night

PHOTOS: Inside the luxurious homes of Little Mix stars Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne

Jesy's getaway comes just a few weeks after she celebrated her 29th birthday in lockdown. The star shared several videos on Instagram that gave her followers a peek inside her epic celebrations, which included a huge balloon display, a dining table full of food and her "dream birthday cake."

Made by ML Bespoke Cakes, the three-tiered gold and white marbled creation spelled out the words 'Happy Birthday Jesy' and featured gold and green leaves cascading down the side. But photos of the cake wouldn't do it justice, as the top two tiers slowly rotated to show off every angle of the beautiful design.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.