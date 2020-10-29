Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo teases future holiday plans

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could be planning their next holiday to Africa once the coronavirus restrictions begin to ease.

READ: Princess Beatrice's husband shares first details on new marital home

The property developer, who married Beatrice in a surprise wedding in July 2020, hinted at the couple's future travel plans in an interview with the Financial Times.

Edoardo said: "With time on my hands, I would travel. I’m continually entranced by Africa: the people, the colours, the nature and the humility of the place. I don’t think I’ve visited more than 25 per cent of it, so I’d like to see and learn more."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time

He went on to explain why it holds a special place in his heart. "My brother and I spent seven years building a cricket stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, and we get such joy from seeing it used now that it’s finished." Perhaps a visit to the stadium will be on the cards for the newly-married couple?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo got married in July

Edoardo is not the only member of the royal family to love Africa. Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn embarked on an action-packed honeymoon at the Tuningi Safari Lodge in South Africa, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got engaged during a trip to Kenya in 2010.

SEE: 14 of the most romantic celebrity honeymoon destinations

Speaking of his proposal during a speech at Buckingham Palace in 2020, William said: "It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee."

William proposed to Kate in Kenya in 2010

Edoardo also hinted that Africa may not be the only place on his travel bucket list, after stating he would become an explorer if he wasn't in his current career. "That was what I wanted to be as a boy and I became a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society from an early age.

"Later, as a teenager, I worked in the expedition department where we would help people plan their trips, and I’d go to these amazing talks about the adventures people had been on. And yes, I read all the books, Scott of the Antarctic and so on. I loved them all," he said.

GALLERY: 17 breathtaking royal engagement rings