Where will Princess Beatrice honeymoon after shock royal wedding?

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi broke with tradition by tying the knot in a private ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Friday, after their 29 May wedding was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Now that international travel is beginning to open up again, we can't help but wonder where the royal couple will decide to honeymoon. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office recently updated its global advisory against "all but essential" travel, exempting destinations that no longer pose an unacceptably high risk for British travellers.

It's likely the pair will have had to make last-minute plans to ensure their trip is as socially-distanced as can be, and privacy will be more key than ever. But where are they likely to go?

The Amalfi Coast, Italy

We're hedging our bets on the couple returning to the very same spot where they got engaged in September 2019.

The businessman got down on one knee at sunset at the Le Sirenuse Hotel on the Amalfi Coast. Nestled within the pastel-coloured houses that make up Positano village, the hotel is perched on a mountain boasting breathtaking views over the bay.

Most rooms in the luxury resort (which costs around £2000 per night) have a private terrace or balcony – perfect for the current safety-conscious climate! We've checked and the hotel is currently accepting last minute bookings...

Could Beatrice and Edoardo return to the same spot where they got engaged?

Verbier, Switzerland

Could the royal be ringing in her honeymoon on the slopes? Beatrice might instead opt for a low-key visit to Verbier, a resort town she is well acquainted with.

While her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson reportedly put their £18.3million Swiss chalet on the market last month, it is not known whether a sale has been made yet. The property boasts a 650 square foot indoor swimming pool, sauna, sun terrace and bar – newlywed bliss!

Switzerland is currently on the list of countries for British citizens can visit, so it would be an easy option for the pair, especially if they fancied a winter getaway later in the year.

Villa Mapelli Mozzi, Northern Italy

Edoardo's sprawling family estate would be another convenient destination since the newlyweds have added Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Casatenovo, Northern Italy – which is less than an hour away from Milan – to their property portfolio following their big day.

The 13-bedroom residence is surrounded by parkland, where tall trees are housed in an English garden. There is also an outdoor swimming pool and stable house.

Edoardo's father, who descends from Italian aristocracy, told MailOnline prior to the wedding: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Edoardo's sprawling family estate would be a safe option

Ibiza

The Balearic island is another favourite with Beatrice and could provide the couple with the idyllic beach setting every newlywed dreams of.

With honeymoon favourites like the Maldives and the Caribbean being out of the question at the moment, the popular Spanish destination would be a safer option much closer to home.

While the island has a party reputation, we can picture Beatrice and Edoardo making the most of the quieter side of the island and the beautiful scenery it offers instead. Wherever the pair do end up, we're sure they'll have a magical time!

