Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster enjoy family holiday at this gorgeous luxury lodge in Tanzania Tanzania is now our dream holiday destination...

Singer Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster are enjoying a family holiday with sons Aiden, 8, and Alastair, 13, in Tanzania, and it looks like they're having the most incredible time! From immersing themselves in local culture to relaxing in a luxury lodge, the couple has given fans a glimpse into the wonders that Africa has to offer through their incredible holiday snaps.

Spending time with the Mwiba tribe appears to be a highlight of their trip, with the couple learning how to collect honey, build a fire, make bows, and Penny even sharing a video of her joining in with some traditional dancing. Rod expressed his appreciation of the tribe's welcoming nature, writing on Instagram: "Humbled by the warmth of the local Maasai tribe in one of the family homes." In the image, the 74-year-old was sitting on a bench next to a fire dressed in khaki shorts, chunky boots and a loose white shirt, and fans were loving his look, commenting: "Now there’s an album cover!"

The family relaxed in the Mwiba Lodge which sits above a rocky gorge on the Arugusinyai River and features an abundance of windows that make use of the stunning views. Located in the Southern Serengeti, it consists of ten suites decorated with soft creams and tans with traditional canvas walls in the bathroom and even private outside showers - what better way to wake up in the morning than with breathtaking views of untouched landscapes? It also offers private wooden decking, an infinity pool and an array of African and European cuisine.

READ: Penny Lancaster's gorgeous home office looks like the perfect place to work

Credit: Classic Portfolio/Mwiba Lodge

Penny provided fans with a peek inside the luxurious lodge with a photo that showed herself and Rod reclining on some plush loungers surrounded by glass and wood furnishings, exposed brick and bright sunshine bathing the trees in the background - we're jealous we couldn't join them! The 48-year-old revealed their plans to explore the 51,000 acres of private wildlife reserve on their doorstep, captioning the image: "Preparing for another adventurous day out in the bush".

And they were not disappointed! She later posted an incredible video of an elephant, but it was apparently too close for Rod's liking. She said: "‘Keep the engine running’ from a rather startled Rod. Keep Calm and carry on, as she is only giving a warning sound [winking emoji] we soon departed not wanting to stress mummy elephant."

WATCH: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart get incredibly close to an elephant.

Despite their packed schedule which included visiting the Makao village school, playing basketball, and watching their kids try their hand at shooting a bow and arrow, Rod and Penny appeared to be thoroughly enjoying each others company. Watching the sunset with their arms around each other, Penny wrote: "Romance never dies and #tanzania will stay in our hearts forever." Excuse us while we add this exact trip to our bucket list!

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share a peek inside their sun-soaked holiday