6 best UK holiday cottages to rent in 2021 for a post-lockdown minibreak

So over 2020? We're looking ahead to the new year, and what better way to kick off 2021 than with a post-lockdown minibreak? Whether you're looking to escape to the coast with your nearest and dearest or searching for the ultimate rural retreat, these holiday cottages are what dreams – and Instagram feeds – are made of. We've rounded up the best bijou boltholes in Cornwall, Devon, Bath, the Costwolds and more so you can kick back and relax in style.

RELATED: 14 cosy outdoor London bars and restaurants perfect for Tier 2

Just a stone's throw from the sandy shores of the Devonshire coastline, Early Risers Cottage is the epitome of luxury. An architectural feat, velvet upholstery and faux-fur throws rub shoulders with neon signs and curious light fixtures, not to mention an eclectic art collection. In the centre of the living room, you'll find the real pièce de résistance of the property – a gravity-defying fireplace perfect for snuggling up. Grab a drink from the fully stocked bar and toast to the new year in the hot tub before resting your head in one of the cottages' four bedrooms.

To book your stay visit plumguide.com

READ: 21 Christmas things to do in London: ice skating, carol concerts & more

Perfect for couples, Garsons Cottage is a romantic getaway for two surrounded by pastoral countryside views. A cosy space for cuddling up, think exposed Cotswold stone walls, oak beams and a wood-burning stove. Nestled in the village of Idbury; Burford, Chipping Norton and Bourton-on-the-Water are all within a four-mile radius.

To book your stay visit cotswoldshideaways.co.uk

Fit for royalty, journey to the rolling Cotswold hills and you'll find The Snug – a sandstone cottage dating back to the 1700s. Once upon a time, this gorgeous golden retreat served as stables to the local manor house. Now a newly-renovated, ultra-glam dwelling, step inside and you'll find Boutique country chic interiors complete with sweeping views of the Swere Valley. Whether you're looking to embark across fields and forests on foot, discover chocolate-box villages or stroll down to a country pub for the afternoon, there's plenty around. Shakespeare's hometown, Stratford-upon-Avon is close by, as is the city of Oxford.

To book your stay visit boutique-retreats.co.uk

A stone sanctuary, this one-of-a-kind cottage and former village chapel has retained a number of its original features, including double-height ceilings and arched stained glass windows. A sunny space thanks to its warm yellow interiors and farmhouse-style kitchen, this holiday home is flooded with light, making it an idyllic and peaceful space to relax. Nearby, guests can wander down to the ancient market town of Bradford on Avon and explore the independent shops before travelling slightly further afield and touring the historic city of Bath.

To book your stay visit airbnb.co.uk

Located in the coastal village of Thornham, Avoca Cottage is seriously stylish. A contemporary choice complete with Insta-worthy decor, it boasts three decadent en suite bedrooms, each uniquely designed and fashionably furnished, an open plan living area, a fully enclosed garden and off-road parking. Perfectly placed, guests can journey around the North Norfolk coast, either by car or on foot before retiring to this spacious cottage.

To book your stay visit barefootretreats.co.uk

This restored period cottage was built from soft Suffolk red brick in 1835 to house wool workers. A bijou bolthole in the heart of medieval Lavenham, it blends old and new design concepts as seasoned wood floors and exposed beam-ceilings are complemented by sleek and modern furnishings. The definition of laid-back-luxe, among its many amenities you'll find a super king size bed, a walk-in rain shower and an espresso machine.

To book your stay visit airbnb.co.uk

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.