Julianne Hough shares glimpse inside her very glamorous private jet – and wow! The professional dancer shared an envy-inducing video on Instagram

How the other half live! Julianne Hough has given fans a glimpse into her very luxurious lifestyle, uploading a video on Instagram from none other than a private jet. What's more, the health-conscious dancer showed fans a tray of drinks she was about to down – juice shots, that is.

"My kind of shots," Julianne captioned her video, before turning the camera to herself. The former Dancing with the Stars professional looked as chic as ever, dressed in a cream jacket and matching white cosy knitwear top, plus a brown beret and oversized sunglasses.

As she danced and mimed along to Shots by LMFAO feat. Lil Jon, Julianne also panned the camera to a friend who joined her on the private plane.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough gets ready to down shots inside private plane

It's no surprise that Julianne brought a tray of healthy juices on board. The 32-year-old is a known wellness warrior and has previously spilled the beans on how she stays fit. She does a mix of dance, Pilates, yoga and high-intensity workouts, and even trampolining.

"I'm into fun cardio," Julianne told Delish magazine. "I need to find something I'm passionate about that doesn't feel like a workout."

The dancer took fans inside her private plane

She also drinks plenty of water, adding: "I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water — and I drink it throughout the night. Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed."

After a workout, the fitness fanatic will also refuel with a protein-packed smoothie or shake. One of her favourites is an Apple Pie smoothie, made with raw almonds, one red apple, one small frozen banana, fat free plain Greek yogurt, almond milk and ground cinnamon.

But Julianne does have her cheat days of course, admitting that her vice is peanut butter sandwiches – with a twist! She added to Delish magazine: "I had peanut butter and banana sandwiches as a kid, and in England, we'd put chips in our sandwiches, so one day, we just combined them, and it was so good."

