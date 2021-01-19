Julianne Hough showcases incredibly toned body in skintight workout gear - see her happy dance! The star was feeling energetic

Julianne Hough was in a jovial mood on Tuesday when she danced up a storm inside her LA home - and her physique was flawless.

The Dancing With the Stars professional, 32, showed off her impressive moves in a skintight exercise outfit complete with green leggings and a crop top.

Dancing in the living room of her house in the Hollywood Hills Julianne had clearly woken up in a bright and bubbly mood.

WATCH: Julianne Hough shows off her physique and her dance moves insider her LA home

After swishing her hair and her hips around the star sent another video message to her fans and said: "I just want to scream. Honestly, sometimes you just need to scream. I feel so good today and I just need to get that energy out."

Julianne maintains her toned figure by being active and listening to what her body needs.

She recently opened up to People magazine to share some of her secrets and said the main thing is "just try to move your body every day".

Julianne makes exercise a priority

Breakfast comes in the form of steamed eggs, and sliced avocado, while lunch is a chicken salad with plenty of mixed greens, hearts of palms, almonds and olive with lemon, as a dressing.

For dinner, Julianne enjoys something like baked salmon with rosemary and lemon with sautéd spinach.

If she fancies something sweet, she’ll reach for some dark chocolate.

She recently enjoyed a snowy getaway

Julianne has said in the past, if she takes a break from her workouts and diet it takes her a few weeks to get back on track.

"I always find if I can give it three weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun!" she said on Instagram. "I actually crave it."

Julianne filed for divorce from her husband of three years, ice hockey player Brooks Laich, in November, after the couple announced they were separating in May.

