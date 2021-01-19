Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo unveils romantic Paris travels What the royals may do on their next romantic break

They may be isolating at home during the UK's third coronavirus lockdown, but Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will likely be looking forward to a holiday once travel restrictions ease. So where will the newlywed royals go?

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's palace has to be seen to be believed

It could be a very romantic break for the pair, after Edoardo recently gushed about Paris, France. Perhaps a delayed holiday to mark Valentine's Day could be in order, or maybe a break to celebrate their one-year anniversary in July?

Speaking of the iconic couples' destination, the property developer told the Financial Times some of his favourite things to do in Paris – and it sounds like it would make a great itinerary should Beatrice and Edoardo choose to visit!

Loading the player...

WATCH: These royal holiday destinations may surprise you

"If I had to limit my shopping to one neighbourhood in one city, I’d choose the 6th and 7th arrondissements in Paris. We are currently designing an apartment on the 7th, and I love wandering the streets and visiting the galleries in nearby Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

READ: 11 virtual things to do at home to entertain you during lockdown 3.0

SEE: 7 stunning royal holiday destinations: Scotland, Norfolk and more

"I go to the Jousse Entreprise gallery for its Jean Prouvé and Collectif Pierre Jeanneret furniture as well as Galerie Downtown on the Rue de Seine and Galerie Chastel Maréchall on Rue Bonaparte, which has pieces by Jean Royère and Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne," he said.

Beatrice made her first official appearance with Edoardo at the 2019 Portrait Gala

The couple have been spotted at several art shows and galas over the past few years – and Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie works at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London – so we imagine she'll have a similar interest in visiting the galleries.

Edoardo continued: "I usually pop by the Buly 1803 shop opposite, before stopping for coffee at Café de Flore. For lunch, it’s typically chicken salad at a bistro like Le Petit Lutetia."

Edoardo detailed some of his favourite placed in Paris

Serving European and French cuisine such as French toast, escargot and lemon sorbet, Le Petit Lutetia sounds like a delicious way to end a romantic day.

Edoardo also suggested Africa could be on their travel bucket list. The 38-year-old said: "With time on my hands, I would travel. I’m continually entranced by Africa: the people, the colours, the nature and the humility of the place. I don’t think I’ve visited more than 25 per cent of it, so I’d like to see and learn more."

RELATED: Kate Middleton's packing secrets: 6 tips to travel like the Duchess