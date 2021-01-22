Julianne Hough looks flawless as she sunbathes in LA The star was relaxing

Julianne Hough put her feet up on Friday when she took time out from her busy schedule for a spot of sunbathing.

The Dancing with the Stars alum shared a snapshot on Instagram Stories and everything from the weather, to her lunch, to her toned legs looked picture-perfect.

Julianne had her plate of very healthy-looking food perched on her lap in the photo, with her limbs stretched out catching some rays.

WATCH: Julianne Hough showcases her amazing dance moves in video from inside LA home

Her meal consisted of avocado, tomatoes and salad - which she’s confessed is one of her favourite meals.

Julianne doesn't just stay in incredible shape by eating a balanced diet though, she also packs a punch at the gym and stays incredibly active.

That's not to say she doesn’t cut herself some slack from time to time though and if her healthy regime falls to the wayside she knows how to get back on track.

Julianne was sunbathing while having lunch

"I always find if I can give it three weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun!" she said on Instagram. "I actually crave it."

Of course, being a dancer helps her to stay in shape too - and when she’s not on TV or on stage she can be found shimmying her way around her living room too.

Julianne recently delighted her fans when she shared an impromptu dance session at her LA home on Instagram.

Julianne works hard to stay in shape

She was wearing tight workout clothes, which showcased her fabulous physique, and she was pulling off some amazing moves - just to boost her mood!

Julianne filed for divorce from her husband of three years, ice hockey player Brooks Laich, in November, after the couple announced they were separating in May.

The DWTS alum says she craves her workouts

Their joint statement at the time read: "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate.

We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

