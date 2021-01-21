Julianne Hough's lookalike mum is just as stunning as her The Dancing with the Stars favourite shared a photo on Instagram

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree and that is certainly the case for Julianne Hough and her lookalike mum. Earlier this week, the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer uploaded a gorgeous selfie on Instagram as the pair enjoyed a hike together.

"Morning walk with my beautiful momma," Julianne, 32, wrote. With their matching black face masks, fair hair and sparkling blue eyes, Julianne and Marriann looked like two peas in a pod.

The TV star is incredibly close to her mum and last year surprised her with the most unbelievable Mother's Day gift – a brand new house! Sharing the moment on Instagram in videos and photos, Julianne wrote: "My Mother has given given given..... it's now her time to receive. Happy Mother's Day Momma!"

In the first clip, the dancer asks, "Is this your house mum?" as Marriann excitedly walks around the front porch that is wrapped in ivy and also features a rocking chair. "This is my house, I can't believe it!" says Marriann. "Oh look at this, I love trees," she says as she walks out onto the front lawn.

Marriann and Julianne enjoyed a hike together

The pair also enjoyed some "tangle time," giving each other big bear hugs and wrapping their legs around each other. "I love you," Julianne says.

The American beauty is the youngest child in her family. Her brother Derek Hough is also a talented and famous dancer, who competed in Dancing with the Stars from 2007 to 2016.

The pair have a very close bond

One of the siblings' dances went viral in 2017 when they performed an emotional routine to Unsteady. Julianne and Derek wanted to express the pain of watching their family fall apart when their parents were divorcing; Julianne was nine at the time while her brother was 12.

Writing in her blog at the time, Julianne revealed: "It was an opportunity for us to tell our story while expressing our deepest emotions, the ones we’ve protected the longest and the most.

"Many of you might be able to relate to our dance which represented some of the tougher times my family went through when I was growing up… I mean this from my heart — whatever you are going through is going to work out in time and it will be for the best."

