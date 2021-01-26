We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Granted, we may not be hopping onto any long haul flights in the immediate future thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't start compiling all the travel tips and tricks we can so we're prepared for when that time comes – and the Queen's jet lag hack is at the top of our list.

We all know the feeling, you've just spent 10+ hours travelling via car, train or plane and your body has no idea what time it is anymore.

Your eyes are heavy and your energy levels are next to nothing, but more often than not you've got an entire day to get through before you're meant to be snuggled in your bed – perhaps in front of the entire world if you're a member of the royal family!

Instead of reaching for caffeine, Her Majesty is said to have an unusual remedy for jetlag: barley sugar.

"What the queen is doing by having barley sugar is essentially using her body’s sugar metabolic pathways to help adjust her body clock," Nick Knight, a specialist in lifestyle medicine, told the Telegraph.

Barley sweets, £5.99, Amazon

What's more, the sweets are often described as 'travel sweets' as they are said to help alleviate the feeling of travel sickness. Retailing for as little as £5.99, they also come in handy travel sizes that are perfect for squeezing into your hand luggage!

The royals also have plenty more travel secrets, including how to prevent dry skin and breakouts.

The Queen carries barley sweets with her when she travels

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to love Heaven products that are famously made with bee venom by skin specialist Deborah Mitchell. Kate's favourite? The bee venom mask in black and gold, which cleans and tightens skin and acts as a natural face-lift.

The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, ensures she packs a bottle of tea tree oil in her bag – a versatility remedy for any occasion. Not only can it help treat a break-out, mosquito bite, or cuts, but it can even be used as a hand sanitiser, which is perfect following the coronavirus outbreak.

