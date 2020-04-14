The Queen is staunchly loyal to her elegant Launer handbags, rarely carrying anything other than her favourite black top-handle accessory. But she might just be tempted by her favourite designer's latest offering, created in celebration of her birthday! The luxurious brand is releasing a beautiful collection of royal blue bags in tribute to its most famous customer, and just like Her Majesty's rainbow style, they're bright and beautiful. We would love to see her sporting one...

The Queen carrying her trusty Launer handbag

The brand has launched three of its cult bag styles in the bold new colourways - the 'Judi' bag, £1,550 (also loved by the Duchess of Cornwall), the 'Lucia', £1,040, and the 'Encore', £1,530. Each of the special edition accessories will be proudly stamped with 'royal edition' and have the royal coat of arms on a leather plaque inside. How special is that?

With the Queen's birthday approaching on April 21, CEO of Launer Gerald Bodmer told HELLO!: "By launching these limited edition handbags in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's birthday, it's a fitting way for customers worldwide to have something that's unique and uplifting, especially in these times".

'Judi' bag, £1,550, Launer

While our stylish monarch is most regularly seen with her black leather or patent handbags, she has been known to carry a chic white or cream accessory, and also has a gold metallic Launer bag for evening occasions. She's thought to own 200 pieces from the designer, and we certainly hope she'll be adding a birthday bag to her collection.

'Lucia' and 'Encore' bags, £1,040 & £1,530, Launer

Duchess Camilla, another loyal customer of the brand, could perhaps be tempted, too - she recently took home an on-trend mini bag from the designer, after visiting the factory in January!

Launer 'Picollo' mini bag, £960 at Selfridges

You can even now buy a modern belt bag from Launer, which has an incredible range of contemporary designs and colours as well as the classic styles favoured by the Queen and Camilla. We've got our eyes on the chic 'Piccolo' style, in an adorable micro size loved by supermodel Natalia Vodianova…

