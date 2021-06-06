Andrea Mclean shares hot tub selfie in blue bikini – and looks fabulous

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Loose Women star and newly certified life coach Andrea McLean was a vision in blue as she sported a slinky blue bikini for a dip in a hot tub during her staycation on Saturday.

RELATED: Andrea McLean shares her exciting new roles and the real reason she left Loose Women

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of herself on her UK retreat, the star looked incredible in a turquoise blue two-piece from her favourite beachwear designer, Melissa Odabash. "Staycation vibes...Sunshine. Hat. Shades. Bubbly water", she captioned the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea Mclean's genius curve-enhancing fashion hack

Andrea recently revealed the exciting news that she is the presenter of our new digital series HELLO!'s High Street Hits alongside good friend and culture guru Nick Ede, so it's no wonder her bikini was a hit with fans.

MORE: Andrea McLean reveals the one thing she stole from the Loose Women set

READ: Exclusive: Andrea McLean opens up about her mental health battle

Rushing to the comments to share their love for her ocean blue ensemble, one fan wrote: "Beautiful! Enjoy the sunshine and the rest of your weekend", whilst another agreed: "You look absolutely gorgeous."

The star looked effortlessly glam on her mini-break

"Looking fabulous as ever!" commented another fan.

If you want to channel Andrea's look for your next staycation, we've found the ultimate dupe for her sold-out Cancun triangle cut bikini, available on The Outnet for an incredible 50% off - a holiday steal.

Cancun printed triangle bikini, was £108, now £54, The Outnet

The star also paired her hot tub look with a pair of timeless Rayban sunglasses and a chic striped fedora from Oliver Bonas. Totally glam!

Cancun printed bikini briefs, was £108, now £54, The Outnet

Andrea made the shock announcement she was leaving Loose Women back in November. Explaining her reason as to why she was saying goodbye to the panel, the TV star said: "[I'm leaving] Because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life.

"It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I'm going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women."

Keep an eye out for the next episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits with Andrea Mclean at hellomagazine.com.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.