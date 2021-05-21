We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the limited number of 'green list' countries given the go-ahead for international travel this summer – it very much looks like staycations are on the cards for the foreseeable.

A stay in the UK might not get you that glorious tan, or grant you with a post-holiday glow, but we can vouch that there are plenty of locations in the UK that are so stunning, they could be abroad.

Camping is fast becoming one of the best ways to enjoy a holiday, whether you're a family, couple, solo traveler or vacationing with friends. So, what are you waiting for? Dust off your two-man tent that hasn't been used since Glastonbury a decade ago and reacquaint yourself with the outdoors.

Trespass Caterthun 4 person tunnel tent, £169.99, Great Outdoors

If you're one for luxury, fully furnished bell tents and glamping locations are ideal for the less outdoorsy camper. Be at one with nature at some of the best countryside camping sites in the country for the seasoned outdoor-enthusiast or enjoy a lively stay away at one of the UK's family friendly campsites that offer live music, entertainment and activities.

With campsites booking up faster than you can say "guy-ropes", booking your perfect pitch should be on your to-do. Discover the best places in the UK to go camping this summer with our definitive guide of campsites…

Best UK campsites on the coast



Blue Dolphin, Yorkshire

Calling all beach-goers! Blue Dolphin is the ultimate coastal retreat for your next family staycation. This camping-come-caravan park is the perfect place to pitch your tent. Overlooking the stunning Yorkshire coastline and just a stone's throw from Yorkshire's wild moors – we'll be sure to be booking this one.

To book, visit haven.com

Durdle Door, Dorset

Dorset's Durdle Door has an ideal sea swell for beginner surfers, so a trip to this seaside retreat really will feel like you're stepping onto a tropical beach.

Situated on the dramatic Jurassic Coast and surrounded by glorious rolling countryside, Durdle Door Holiday Park has a total of 108 camping and touring pitches, some with uninterrupted sea views, a well-stocked shop, laundrette, fully serviced pitches, and a restaurant to refuel after basking at the beach.

To book, visit tripadvisor.com

Best UK luxury campsites



Yarkhill Tipis and Yurts, Wales

This award-winning family-run campsite boasts an eco-friendly and sustainable place to pitch. It is the perfect place to enjoy the nature and the wildlife of the West Welsh countryside in luxury tipis and yurts.

Offering a complete escape from the hustle and bustle of life, Yarkhill is a magical place to slip into relaxation and camp in style in one of their fully furnished yurts.

To book, visit booking.com

Tom's Eco Lodge, Yarmouth

Take glamping to the next level at Tom's Eco Lodge, with five beautiful Safari Tents, two Wood Cabins & two Pods. Nestled away in the glorious surroundings of Tapnell Farm, on the Isle of Wight, this campsite is a paradisaic haven with stunning sea views, sandy beaches, and idyllic open spaces.

Perfect for an adventurous or relaxing family holiday, group get together, party or even romantic hideaway.

To book, visit tripadvisor.com

Ivy Bridge, Sussex

So you might not strictly need a sleeping bag for this one, but this yurt-inspired studio is the ultimate outdoor retreat for the luxury traveller.

The perfect escape for two, this stunning luxury lodge is enough to make even the most indoorsy feel at one with nature. With its Bali-esque interior and secluded location, Ivy Bridge is the ultimate alternative retreat for those who wish to slow down.

To book, visit plumguide.com

Best UK countryside campsites

Harry's Campsite, New Forest

Harry's Campsite promises to be the perfect pitch this summer, complete with luxury bell tents and chic glamping essentials for those looking for the ultimate relaxation retreat. Situated at the mouth of endless walking trails right from your tent's doorstep and some of the New Forest’s most popular cycle tracks.

Nature lovers can bring a hammock and set up a chill-out pad under the branches if the weather hots up too much, or pop down to Highcliffe or Mudeford beaches for some water sports and fish and chips by the sea!

To book, visit newforestcampsite.com

Badaguish Lodge, Cairngorm National Park

For the nature-loving elite, Badaguish is an outdoor centre in a remote forest location and access is via a 2 miles single track road through the forest. This Scottish highland campsite might bring snow and ice from November to February, but promises to offer stunning scenic surroundings during the peak of summer.

To book, visit booking.com ​​​​​​

